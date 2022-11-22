How to refocus and reorient teams for performance in a turbulent, highly complex leadership environment

The Miles Group presents a new three-part C-Suite Intelligence podcast series featuring CEO Stephen Miles and COO Taylor Griffin

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to top leadership coaches at The Miles Group, "everybody is really struggling with a new operating environment," where leaders must deliver real outcomes instead of just driving activity.

"It's a multivariate stress event…like death by a million cuts," says Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group.

On today's episode of C-Suite Intelligence – "Executing for Outcomes: A New Operating Environment" – hosts Miles and COO Taylor Griffin list stressors such as rising inflation and the threat of stagflation, global supply chain interruptions, the war in Europe, and the resurgence of labor unions – to name a few.

The way CEOs and leaders around the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic is a prime example of what Griffin calls "field general mode." "A singular event gets everybody focused."

In these situations, leadership gets very top-down, and individuals fall in line accordingly. "We've gone from a singular, univariate world, where we were all focused on our health and our company's health, to a multivariate, highly complicated world," says Miles.

Today's workforce is burned out, working harder than ever. But "if you look at outcomes, you're 10% off your plan, you're 30% off your plan, you're 60% off your plan, you're 80% off. Part of it is proliferation of activities as opposed to focus and prioritization on outcomes."

For high-performing leaders, Miles says "there's this amazing opportunity to mobilize yourself, mobilize your teams, get focused, get out of activities, get into outcomes, and get ahead of what the world is delivering to us by making tough decisions and making those decisions proactively. It will allow you to have a much greater opportunity to win and you will differentiate. I think that's what we want to motivate people around as opposed to the doom and gloom version of the world."

"Executing for Outcomes: A New Operating Environment" is the first installment in a three-part series on how to unlock real performance for your organization in today's challenging business environment. New episodes air every other Tuesday on all major podcast platforms.

