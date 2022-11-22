PokerGO® Expands Distribution with New YouTubeTV and Primetime Channel Offering

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker fans around the world will be pleased to learn that PokerGO® is available directly through both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels via an expanded distribution partnership.

PokerGO (PRNewsfoto/PokerGO) (PRNewswire)

As YouTube continues to grow its content offering to include the most popular networks and major sports, the strategic partnership with PokerGO is a natural addition to the platform and provides more access than ever to PokerGO's industry-leading portfolio. YouTube and YouTube TV subscribers have the option to watch live and on-demand PokerGO content if they have purchased PokerGO directly from the YouTube Primetime Channels library or if they are signed up for the network on YouTube TV.

Home to live and on-demand WSOP broadcasts, PokerGO Tour™ majors such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, and more, PokerGO features the best poker players in the world competing in a variety of events. Subscribers will gain access to more than 100 days of live tournament poker per year, plus every season of High Stakes Poker, No Gamble, No Future, and High Stakes Duel.

With Primetime Channels, you will be able to sign up, browse, and watch your favorite TV shows, movies and sports from 30+ streaming services such as PokerGO and more, all directly on YouTube.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 100+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live and local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

For more information on what PokerGO has to offer, visit PokerGO.com .

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/ . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord .

Media Contact:

Donnie Peters

donnie@pokergo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PokerGO