Wheels Up and AirMed Announce Global Partnership to Offer Industry-Leading Suite of Medical-Travel Services to Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the United States, and AirMed, a global leader in medical transport, today announced a partnership to bring an array of medical-travel services to Wheels Up members and their families.

Wheels Up will become AirMed's exclusive aviation partner and will introduce an all-new membership tier with an enhanced product from AirMed that will cover members – and up to 11 additional designated travelers – in the event they require medical consultation or air medical transport while traveling.

The program will provide 24-hour access to AirMed's state-of-the-art, customized fleet and experienced and qualified air medical crews in the event medical transport is required any time the member travels more than 150 miles from home.

Wheels Up and AirMed will also offer a COVID-19 benefit to provide air medical transport in the event of a confirmed and eligible diagnosis. Program participants will also have access to the Wheels Up marketplace for dynamically-priced flights for all their travel needs.

"The health and safety of our members is our top priority at Wheels Up, and this partnership will provide additional peace of mind, wherever their travels might take them," said Wheels Up Chairman & CEO Kenny Dichter. "AirMed shares our passion for the customer, and their significant experience providing world-class care during some of life's most critical moments will be incredibly valuable to our members."

"AirMed International is thrilled to be partnering with Wheels Up as our exclusive membership partner in the aviation industry," said Denise Treadwell, President of AirMed. "As two best-in-class operations, the partnership equips Wheels Up with an enhanced worldwide membership program to take to market, and we're excited to support their efforts."

AirMed has a 25-year history of delivering the highest-quality air medical transportation and patient care services available and has completed more than 20,000 missions across 250 locations in more than 150 countries. They work closely with a number of major medical institutions – including the Mayo Clinic – in addition to the Department of Defense. They are a part of Global Medical Response, Inc., which provides industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services and managed medical transportation and is owned by global private equity powerhouse KKR.

Wheels Up offers a full suite of private aviation solutions with a network of more than 1,500 private aircraft across four continents. The largest on-demand private aviation company in the United States – and one of the largest in the world – Wheels Up serves more than 13,000 members and on-demand fliers and works with some of the largest brands in the world, including American Express, Delta Air Lines, Porsche and Hertz.

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales — as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of more than 13,000 members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

To learn more about Wheels Up, visit wheelsup.com.

AirMed International is one of the leading air medical transport companies in the world. With more than 20,000 missions in all 50 states and 150 countries on six continents, AirMed offers unparalleled medical care and bedside-to-bedside transportation with some of the most experienced air medical crews in the industry.

AirMed owns and operates a fleet of fully customized and permanently medically configured jets, while employing its own dispatch, fight, and medical teams. This vertical integration ensures seamless service and world-class care around the clock. With state-of-the-art aircraft and experienced, respected medical teams, AirMed is able to deliver an uncompromised standard of care that has been recognized through accreditation from CAMTS and EURAMI. AirMed also is a preferred operator for many of the top hospitals around the globe, as well as a contracted carrier for the U.S. Department of Defense.

For more information, visit www.airmed.com.

AirMed is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization. With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world.

For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.

