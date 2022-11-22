Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Holistic Wealth Business

Cumulative number of clients served reached 3,080,757 as of September 30, 2022 , representing an increase of 17.9% from 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021 .

Number of active clients [1] was 621,137 as of September 30, 2022 , representing an increase of 45.2% from 427,873 as of September 30, 2021 . The increase was driven by our expanding insurance brokerage business and Yiren Select initiatives.

Total client assets [2] reached RMB22,795.8 million (US$ 3,204.6 million) as of September 30, 2022 , representing an increase of 30.9% from RMB17,415.3 million as of September 30, 2021 .

Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB4,476.4 million ( US$629.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB5,030.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the changes of product mix.

Credit-tech Business

Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB6.3 billion ( US$0.9 billion ), representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic optimization of our product structure.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022 , representing an increase of 19.2% compared to 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021 .

Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2022 was 737,320 representing an increase of 34.4% from 548,495 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to our improved services, enriched membership benefits as well as enhanced customer engagement.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB10,630.4 million ( US$1,494.4 million ) as of September 30, 2022 , representing a decrease of 22.9% from RMB13,793.9 million as of September 30, 2021 . The decrease was due to the scale back of our offline business as part of our business optimization process coupled with impacts from the pandemic resurgence.

Consumption-Driven Services

Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB249.6 million ( US$35.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to deliver a resilient quarter with solid business recovery and continued improvement in profitability post our product restructuring and pandemic resurgence in the first half this year," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.

"Regarding our holistic wealth business, our insurance brokerage business continues its strong momentum this quarter, becoming an essential revenue pillar. In the third quarter of 2022, our total premiums reached RMB1 billion, representing a 36% increase year on year, surpassing the industry average growth rate by over six times. Revenue generated from Hexiang Insurance brokerage services reached RMB189 million, accounting for more than 22% of total revenue in the third quarter this year, and we expect to see an accelerated double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by our outstanding capabilities in product customization and innovation."

"On our credit-tech business, new loan portfolios post the product optimization enjoy higher operating efficiencies and lower borrowing costs, translating into healthier unit economics that allows us to better scale. In the third quarter this year, our total loan volume reached RMB6.3 billion, accounting for 66% of total loans facilitated in the first half this year and reaching close to pre-restructuring level. Given the current strong demand for our loan-facilitation services, especially for our small revolving loans, we project a further two-digit growth quarter over quarter in total loan volume in the fourth quarter this year."

"We delivered a solid profit of RMB270 million this quarter, reflecting a net income margin of 32.2%, up 6.2 percentage points from the same period of last year as we enjoy better unit economics post the product-restructuring and continue to improve our cost control," said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we remained at a strong cash position with usable cash reaching RMB4.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, reserving sufficient buffer for the further execution of our share repurchase plan announced earlier this year as well as providing enough fuels for any new business opportunities going ahead."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB840.7 million (US$118.2 million), representing a decrease of 31.8% from RMB1,232.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2022, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB493.4 million (US$69.4 million), representing a decrease of 44.8% from RMB894.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was due to the strategic shift of our product structure and pricing. Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB294.3 million ($41.4 million), representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB337.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the declined sales volume of investment products.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB136.4 million (US$19.2 million), compared to RMB407.2 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of cost structure for our offline business.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB223.6 million (US$31.4 million), compared to RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB139.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the Company's offline business.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB35.1 million (US$4.9 million), compared to RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the optimization of product mix.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB70.0 million (US$9.8 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB270.3 million (US$38.0 million), as compared to RMB320.9 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the declined revenue amid product structure transitions yet net income margin increased to 32.2% in the third quarter of 2022 from 26.0% in the same period of 2021 due to the improved cost efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB365.0 million (US$51.3 million), compared to RMB438.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB3.0 (US$0.4) and RMB3.0 (US$0.4), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.8 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.7 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB342.9 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB323.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB835.1 million (US$117.4 million), compared to RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2021.

[1] Active clients refer to those who have made at least one investment through our holistic wealth ecosystem or have client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months. [2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the clients on our platforms. [3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,613.0 million (US$507.9 million), compared to RMB4,354.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2,864.5 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB102.2 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2.2 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB1,109.4 million (US$156.0 million), compared to RMB136.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB177.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2022, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.0% respectively, compared to 0.6%, 1.4% and 1.5% respectively as of June 30, 2022.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2022, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 11.7%, 8.0% and 6.1% respectively, as compared to 11.7%, 7.8% and 5.3% respectively as of June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Recent Development

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang as (i) a director of the Company, (ii) the chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, (iii) a member of the Audit Committee, and (iv) a member of the Compensation Committee, to succeed Ms. Chaomei Chen, who has resigned from the foregoing positions due to personal reasons. The director change became effective on November 22, 2022.

Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang has over 30 years of experience in auditing, consulting and taxation. He served as a Partner at KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. for over 15 years until his retirement in December 2021, during which he served as the Partner in Charge of Northern China Tax department of KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. from 2017 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Pang held various positions at Deloitte Beijing, Beijing Zhonggongxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers Beijing, KPMG Vancouver and Dyke & Howard Vancouver from 1991 to 2006. Mr. Pang received a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Canada in 1991. Mr. Pang is also a Canadian Chartered Accountant.

The Board has determined that Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang satisfies the "independence" requirements of Section 303A of the Corporate Governance Rules of the NYSE and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"We are grateful for all the contributions that Ms. Chaomei Chen has made to the Company during the past six years and sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We would like to welcome Mr. Pang to Yiren Digital. Mr. Pang's extensive background in accounting, consulting and taxation will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Company," continued Mr. Ning Tang.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

RMB



RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:

























Loan facilitation services 601,283



334,162

46,976



1,694,788

837,548

117,741 Post-origination services 39,024



74,433

10,464



124,394

166,720

23,437 Insurance brokerage services 199,406



189,019

26,572



510,911

532,770

74,896 Financing services 144,614



54,702

7,690



384,813

242,843

34,138 Electronic commerce services -



52,954

7,444



-

173,742

24,424 Others 247,664



135,385

19,031



742,083

392,921

55,236 Total net revenue 1,231,991



840,655

118,177



3,456,989

2,346,544

329,872 Operating costs and expenses:

























Sales and marketing 407,172



136,406

19,176



1,249,230

470,547

66,149 Origination,servicing and other operating

costs 186,915



223,622

31,436



544,107

565,250

79,462 General and administrative 139,321



109,947

15,456



386,876

338,459

47,580 Allowance for contract assets, receivables

and others 83,578



35,074

4,931



318,243

132,476

18,622 Total operating costs and expenses 816,986



505,049

70,999



2,498,456

1,506,732

211,813 Other (expenses)/income:

























Interest expense, net (21,565)



(378)

(53)



(55,327)

(29,741)

(4,181) Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE (526)



2,077

292



(49,162)

21,862

3,073 Others, net 3,934



3,035

427



23,730

18,930

2,661 Total other (expenses)/income (18,157)



4,734

666



(80,759)

11,051

1,553 Income before provision for income taxes 396,848



340,340

47,844



877,774

850,863

119,612 Income tax expense 75,923



70,020

9,843



175,555

141,227

19,853 Net income 320,925



270,320

38,001



702,219

709,636

99,759



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, basic 170,193,542



179,409,525

179,409,525



168,719,693

173,174,370

173,174,370 Basic income per share 1.8856



1.5067

0.2118



4.1620

4.0978

0.5761 Basic income per ADS 3.7712



3.0134

0.4236



8.3240

8.1956

1.1522



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted 171,571,392



179,841,065

179,841,065



169,972,343

173,962,494

173,962,494 Diluted income per share 1.8705



1.5031

0.2113



4.1314

4.0792

0.5735 Diluted income per ADS 3.7410



3.0062

0.4226



8.2628

8.1584

1.1470



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

























Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities 323,819



342,888

48,202



(31,185)

1,377,540

193,651 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing

activities (233,782)



(835,064)

(117,391)



(728,377)

(230,586)

(32,415) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing

activities 49,770



(276,198)

(38,827)



473,277

(434,572)

(61,091) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (257)



2,284

321



(653)

3,592

505 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 139,550



(766,090)

(107,695)



(286,938)

715,974

100,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

beginning of period 2,280,660



4,427,408

622,395



2,707,148

2,945,344

414,050 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

end of period 2,420,210



3,661,318

514,700



2,420,210

3,661,318

514,700

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 2,864,543

4,354,487

3,612,972

507,904 Restricted cash 80,800

72,921

48,346

6,796 Accounts receivable 305,018

297,939

274,623

38,606 Contract assets, net 1,105,905

634,079

502,936

70,702 Contract cost 9,959

2,545

1,610

226 Prepaid expenses and other assets 352,015

266,636

361,258

50,785 Loans at fair value 73,734

19,812

11,109

1,562 Financing receivables 1,697,962

960,238

713,411

100,290 Amounts due from related parties 879,256

935,714

1,124,738

158,113 Held-to-maturity investments 2,200

102,200

1,800

253 Available-for-sale investments 177,360

136,362

1,109,408

155,958 Property, equipment and software, net 102,548

92,714

82,184

11,553 Deferred tax assets 7,388

75,555

102,934

14,470 Right-of-use assets 80,752

48,151

39,133

5,501 Total assets 7,739,440

7,999,353

7,986,462

1,122,719 Accounts payable 19,065

30,903

31,711

4,458 Amounts due to related parties 434,127

411,530

244,185

34,327 Deferred revenue 12,379

1,713

526

74 Payable to investors at fair value 50,686

49,605

39,598

5,567 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,182,783

1,242,139

1,234,738

173,577 Secured borrowings 1,028,600

869,300

767,900

107,950 Refund liability 5,732

5,390

351

49 Deferred tax liabilities 112,535

80,200

78,819

11,079 Lease liabilities 72,101

49,724

40,968

5,759 Total liabilities 2,918,008

2,740,504

2,438,796

342,840 Ordinary shares 123

123

129

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,100,486

5,107,095

5,158,676

725,195 Treasury stock (42,897)

(42,897)

(42,897)

(6,030) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,553

4,772

7,509

1,056 Accumulated deficit (247,833)

189,756

424,249

59,640 Total equity 4,821,432

5,258,849

5,547,666

779,879 Total liabilities and equity 7,739,440

7,999,353

7,986,462

1,122,719

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

RMB



RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights

























Amount of investment in current investment

products 5,030,228



4,476,390

629,281



16,196,885

15,394,970

2,164,191 Number of investors in current investment

products 127,378



176,787

176,787



299,186

437,296

437,296 Amount of loans facilitated under loan facilitation

model 6,841,921



6,298,522

885,432



17,025,066

15,839,577

2,226,693 Number of borrowers 548,495



737,320

737,320



967,057

1,228,435

1,228,435 Remaining principal of performing loans facilitated

under loan facilitation model 13,793,925



10,630,352

1,494,391



13,793,925

10,630,352

1,494,391 Gross merchandise volume -



249,624

35,092



-

395,762

55,635



























Segment Information

























Holistic Wealth:

























Revenue 337,627



294,332

41,376



888,209

852,237

119,806 Sales and marketing expenses 55,463



46,698

6,565



123,494

142,480

20,030 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 159,348



165,605

23,280



442,363

403,738

56,757



























Consumer credit:

























Revenue 894,364



493,369

69,357



2,568,780

1,320,565

185,642 Sales and marketing expenses 351,709



88,714

12,471



1,125,736

325,934

45,819 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 27,567



39,951

5,616



101,744

113,454

15,949



























Others:

























Revenue -



52,954

7,444



-

173,742

24,424 Sales and marketing expenses -



994

140



-

2,133

300 Origination,servicing and other operating costs -



18,066

2,540



-

48,058

6,756























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

























Net income 320,925



270,320

38,001



702,219

709,636

99,759 Interest expense, net 21,565



378

53



55,327

29,741

4,181 Income tax expense 75,923



70,020

9,843



175,555

141,227

19,853 Depreciation and amortization 8,449



8,514

1,197



35,770

23,893

3,359 Share-based compensation 11,742



15,760

2,216



16,592

20,642

2,902 Adjusted EBITDA 438,604



364,992

51,310



985,463

925,139

130,054 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.6 %



43.4 %

43.4 %



28.5 %

39.4 %

39.4 %

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)



15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days All Loans











December 31, 2019 0.8 %

1.3 %

1.0 % December 31, 2020 0.5 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021 0.9 %

1.5 %

1.2 % March 31, 2022

0.9 %

2.0 %

1.9 % June 30, 2022

0.6 %

1.4 %

1.5 % Septempber 30, 2022 0.7 %

1.1 %

1.0 %













Online Channels











December 31, 2019 1.0 %

2.1 %

1.6 % December 31, 2020 0.6 %

1.0 %

1.1 % December 31, 2021 0.8 %

1.3 %

1.1 % March 31, 2022

0.7 %

1.5 %

1.3 % June 30, 2022

0.6 %

1.1 %

1.2 % Septempber 30, 2022 0.6 %

0.9 %

0.8 %













Offline Channels











December 31, 2019 0.7 %

0.9 %

0.7 % December 31, 2020 0.4 %

0.6 %

0.4 % December 31, 2021 1.0 %

1.8 %

1.4 % March 31, 2022

1.1 %

2.7 %

2.9 % June 30, 2022

0.8 %

2.0 %

2.3 % Septempber 30, 2022 1.3 %

1.9 %

1.9 %

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model) LoanIssued

Period

Amount of Loans

Facilitated

During the Period

Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off

as of Septempber 30, 2022

Total Net Charge-Off

Rate

as of Septempber 30, 2022



(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)



2019

3,431,443

401,135

11.7 % 2020

9,614,819

768,606

8.0 % 2021

23,195,224

1,414,959

6.1 % 2022H1

9,541,056

140,742

1.5 %

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model) Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2019Q1

0.0 % 0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 5.3 % 5.9 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 2019Q2

0.1 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 9.2 % 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 2019Q3

0.2 % 2.9 % 6.8 % 9.0 % 10.4 % 12.0 % 13.2 % 13.8 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 2019Q4

0.4 % 3.1 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 9.5 % 9.8 %

2020Q1

0.6 % 2.3 % 4.1 % 5.2 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.6 % 7.2 % 7.7 %



2020Q2

0.5 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.5 % 8.1 %





2020Q3

1.1 % 3.3 % 5.1 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 8.1 % 8.7 %







2020Q4

0.3 % 1.8 % 3.2 % 4.6 % 6.0 % 7.0 %









2021Q1

0.4 % 2.3 % 3.9 % 5.5 % 6.6 %











2021Q2

0.4 % 2.4 % 4.5 % 5.9 %













2021Q3

0.5 % 3.1 % 5.0 %















2021Q4

0.6 % 3.2 %

















2022Q1

0.6 %















































