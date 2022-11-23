PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in Maryland

On the heels of launching sportsbook retail location in the state, PointsBet looks to bring Maryland bettors closer to World Cup action

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH), the leader in live betting, today announced the company has officially unveiled its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in the state of Maryland.

Maryland marks the 13th operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and most recently Louisiana.

"Just a few short months after unveiling The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at The Riverboat on the Potomac, we're thrilled to now be able to add our market-leading online sports betting product to the mix," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "As one of the few sportsbooks to be on the starting line in Maryland, PointsBet will be delivering sports fans in the state a new way to take part in the action – whether that's for the NFL, NBA, or NHL. And we're particularly looking forward to launch just as the 2022 World Cup is starting and showing Maryland bettors why we're known as the home of live betting through our new suite of Soccer Lightning Bet markets."

The launch of the PointsBet comes just in time for the 2022 World Cup, which is the first since sports betting has become a mainstream fixture in the US. PointsBet users will have the opportunity to tap into new unveiled Soccer Lightning Bets, which include Free Kick Awarded, Goal Scored, Goal Kick Awarded, Shots On Target, and much more. Users will also have the ability to build a Same Game Parlay pre-match or live to maximize their live betting experience.

"Along with The Riverboat team, which is the only minority-owned facility in the state, we're proud to bring the renowned PointsBet mobile product to the state of Maryland" said Paul Hannon, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at PointsBet "The Maryland sports betting industry is poised to be one of the most active in the nation, and to be able to take part in that momentum while also working closely with The Riverboat to enhance its equity and inclusion in the space is monumental."

PointsBet is the only operator in the market to offer Name A Bet, Live Same Game Parlays, and Pointsbetting. Name a Bet allows bettors to suggest their own market to PointsBet traders for pricing. Live Same Game Parlays enables bettors to create same game parlays once a contest has started. Pointsbetting ups the excitement level of a bet with potential winnings or losses changing until the very end of the game.

Maryland customers will be able to take advantage of PointsBet's daily Power Hour from 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET, featuring free bets for each NFL day and each time Team USA plays in the World Cup. And users near M&T Bank Stadium should keep their eyes open for a newly unveiled PointsBet billboard, featuring a special promo offer that brings a little fun to Lamar Jackson's contract dispute.

PointsBet is proud to launch in a state with a strong commitment to responsible gambling including funding of prevention and intervention services through the Maryland Center of Excellence. Please visit https://www.mdproblemgambling.com to learn more and access multilingual resources.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

