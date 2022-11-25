Team RBC welcomes professional golfers Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, and Cameron Young as newest ambassadors

RBC adds three players to its world-class roster through multi-year sponsorship deal

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RBC welcomes professional golfers Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, and Cameron Young as its newest Team RBC brand ambassadors. They join a world-class team of ambassadors who embody the pinnacle of golf performance and align with RBC values.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC) (PRNewswire)

Burns, Theegala, and Young represent the strong field of talent on the PGA TOUR, with incredible 2021-2022 seasons. Burns, with 22 top-ten finishes to-date, had three PGA TOUR victories this past season, making him only the second player in PGA TOUR history to win three or more TOUR titles in one season.

"I am thrilled to join Team RBC and their roster of elite golfers," says Sam Burns, Team RBC ambassador. "This season has been full of career-highs and becoming an RBC brand ambassador is definitely one of them. I'm grateful for their support and can't wait to build upon the momentum of 2022."

Since joining the TOUR in 2020, Theegala has quickly established himself with seven top-ten finishes, including finishing T-2 at the Travelers Championship and T-3 at the WM Phoenix Open.

"As a rookie on the TOUR, I'm proud to be joining Team RBC, a long-time supporter of golf with a roster of high calibre athletes," says Sahith Theegala, Team RBC ambassador. "Visiting Canada for the RBC Canadian Open was a highlight for me last season, and I can't wait to return in 2023."

Young holds seven top-ten finishes, including the 2022 RBC Heritage, and was named 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year as voted by the TOUR's membership for the 2021-2022 season.

"Joining a world-class group of golfers and working with a brand that shares my own values is a dream come true," says Cameron Young, Team RBC ambassador. "RBC is doing great things for the sport, and I'm looking forward to joining them as an ambassador."

Team RBC was established in 2009 and is comprised of elite touring professionals on the PGA and LPGA TOUR. Along with wearing RBC branding on their apparel and golf bag, Burns, Theegala, and Young will support many of the bank's marketing initiatives and client experiences. RBC is the title sponsor of two PGA TOUR events, the RBC Canadian Open and the RBC Heritage, and is also a supporter of community golf events including the RBC PGA Scramble and RBC Community Junior Golf.

"We are thrilled to welcome professional golfers Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, and Cameron Young to Team RBC. It was a pleasure to watch them play at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open and RBC Heritage and to see their incredible success this season," says Mary DePaoli, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "We are impressed by their dedication and passion both on and off the course and look forward to what's next for these talented golfers."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

