Galderma Celebrates Self-Expression at Miami Art Week 2022

For the first time at SCOPE Miami Beach, Galderma, a leader in advancing the future of aesthetics, will invite attendees to explore its portfolio of injectable treatments

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma announced today its upcoming collaboration with SCOPE Miami Beach 2022, the premier showcase for emerging contemporary art. As the exclusive aesthetic injectables sponsor of the 21st annual art show, Galderma will be highlighting its aesthetics portfolio – Restylane®, Dysport®* (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Sculptra® – and hosting a variety of activations for visitors beginning November 29th through December 4th, 2022.

Galderma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Galderma) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be among the artists and innovators at SCOPE Miami Beach this year," said Carrie Caulkins, Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics Marketing, Galderma. "Every skin story begins with a beautiful canvas and this partnership serves as a great reminder that expression can come in many forms."

During the showcase, Galderma will create an interactive space for guests, celebrating the beauty of art and aesthetics via a custom art installation from renowned street artist, HOTTEA. Brand representatives onsite will provide information about Restylane, Dysport and Sculptra and the booth will offer personalized consultations and real-time treatments with Miami-based aesthetic injectors, custom beauty tips and touchups from a celebrity makeup artist. Guests will be able to enjoy a coffee bar featuring latte art and participate in giveaways and meet and greets with A-list influencers throughout the week. Guests can also receive up to $200 off Galderma Aesthetics treatments through a special ASPIRE Galderma Rewards offer.**

"Self-expression is a cornerstone of art," Caulkins said. "A recent study*** found that the majority of consumers find it important to be able to visually express themselves, which is why, at Galderma, we embrace and encourage self-expression through the art of aesthetics. We strive to innovate and deliver products that allow patients to fully express a range of emotions, while looking their best."

Galderma's presence at SCOPE Miami Beach 2022 builds on the momentum of Restylane's "XpresYourself" communications campaign, aimed at destigmatizing aesthetics and promoting natural-looking results. The brand's proprietary XpresHAn Technology™, a unique manufacturing process used to formulate four Restylane products****, allows for natural movement and expression.1-3 Dysport and Sculptra are also designed to provide natural-looking results, giving consumers a portfolio of products to choose from. SCOPE Art Show's mission to provide a platform for experiential innovation and discovery complements Galderma's commitment to design innovative and effective aesthetic treatments with natural-looking results for every laugh, smile and expression.

For those unable to join Galderma at SCOPE Miami Beach 2022, check out RestylaneUSA, DysportUSA and SculptraUSA on Instagram to follow the conversation.

To learn more about Galderma's portfolio, visit www.galderma.com/us.

*Please see full Important Safety Information for Dysport, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Boxed Warning, below.

**Terms and conditions apply. For details, visit ASPIRE Galderma Rewards.

***Results based on a nationwide online survey conducted by Real Chemistry of 1,000 directionally representative aesthetically conscious consumers in the U.S.

****Products formulated with XpresHAn Technology™ include Restylane® Contour, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Defyne and Restylane® Refyne.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE® Product Portfolio

With over 50 million treatments worldwide4 and counting, the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers is a diverse and broad portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S. These products help smooth facial wrinkles and folds, such as smile lines (Restylane® L, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne and Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), augment and correct mild to moderate chin retrusion (Restylane® Defyne), create fuller and more accentuated lips (Restylane® Silk, Restylane®-L and Restylane® Kysse), add lift and volume to the cheeks and back of the hands (Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), and augment cheeks and correct midface contour deficiencies (Restylane® Contour). To learn more about the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

About Galderma's collaboration with Ipsen

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines. Dysport has more than 30 years of clinical experience globally for therapeutic indications and 13 years for aesthetics indications, with extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. It is li-censed for aesthetic indications in 85 markets5 worldwide, Dysport is one of the world's leading brands of aesthetic neuromodulators with over 100 million treatments delivered in the aesthetics indications to date. To learn more about Dysport products, visit www.DysportUSA.com.

Dysport is manufactured by Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical company. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.Ipsen.com.

About SCULPTRA®

Sculptra® works to help stimulate the skin's own collagen production and is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.6,7 Sculptra is an injectable biostimulator containing microparticles of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA) which helps gradually revitalize the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 2 years.6† Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 2009 in the United States and is currently available in more than 40 countries globally. To learn more about Sculptra products, visit www.SculptraUSA.com.

† Clinical study ended at 96 weeks (2 years)

To earn exclusive rewards, bonuses and discounts on Galderma's aesthetic treatments, join the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards program. To learn more, visit www.aspirerewards.com.

DYSPORT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information you should know about Dysport? Spread of Toxin Effects: In some cases, the effects of Dysport and all botulinum toxin products may affect areas of the body away from the injection site. Symptoms can happen hours to weeks after injection and may include swallowing and breathing problems, loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, or loss of bladder control. Swallowing and breathing problems can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre‐existing before injection.

These effects could make it unsafe for you to drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not have Dysport treatment if you: are allergic to Dysport or any of its ingredients (see the end of the Medication Guide for a list of ingredients), are allergic to cow's milk protein, had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc®, Botox®, or Xeomin®, have a skin infection at the planned injection site, under 18 years of age, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The dose of Dysport is not the same as the dose of any other botulinum toxin product and cannot be compared to the dose of any other product you may have used.

Tell your doctor about any swallowing or breathing difficulties and all your muscle or nerve conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease], myasthenia gravis, or Lambert‐Eaton syndrome, which may increase the risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing. Serious allergic reactions have occurred with the use of Dysport. Dry eye has also been reported.

Tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you have surgical changes to your face, very weak muscles in the treatment area, any abnormal facial change, injection site inflammation, droopy eyelids or sagging eyelid folds, deep facial scars, thick oily skin, wrinkles that can't be smoothed by spreading them apart, or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins and herbal and other natural products. Using Dysport with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines while taking Dysport without talking to your doctor first.

Especially tell your doctor if you: have received any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Botox® (onabotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA), in the last four months or any in the past (be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received, have recently received an antibiotic by injection, take muscle relaxants, take an allergy or cold medicine, or take a sleep medicine.

Common Side Effects

The most common side effects are nose and throat irritation, headache, injection site pain, injection site skin reaction, upper respiratory tract infection, eyelid swelling, eyelid drooping, sinus inflammation, and nausea.

Ask your doctor if Dysport is right for you.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Dysport Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide at DysportUSA.com.

RESTYLANE IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The Restylane family of products are indicated for patients over the age of 21, and includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, and Restylane® Contour.

APPROVED USES

Restylane® and Restylane-L® are for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane® and Restylane-L® are also indicated for injection into the lips.

Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is for deep implantation into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds and for cheek augmentation and for the correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies. Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is also indicated for injection into the dorsal hand to correct volume loss.

Restylane® Silk is for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Kysse is for lip augmentation and for correction of upper perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Refyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.

Restylane® Defyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe deep facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane® Defyne is also indicated for injection into the mid-to deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild to moderate chin retrusion.

Restylane® Contour is for cheek augmentation and for the correction of midface contour deficiencies.

Do not use if you have severe allergies with a history of severe reactions (anaphylaxis), are allergic to lidocaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins used to make hyaluronic acid, prone to bleeding, or have a bleeding disorder. The safety of use while pregnant or breastfeeding has not been studied. Tell your doctor if you have a history of scarring or pigmentation disorders as these side effects can occur with hyaluronic acid fillers. Tell your doctor if you are planning other cosmetic treatments (i.e., lasers and chemical peels) as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the injection site.

Tell your doctor if you're taking medications that lower your body's immune response or affect bleeding, such as aspirin or warfarin, as these medications may increase the risk of bruising or bleeding at the gel injection site. Using these products on gel injection sites with skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections should be postponed until healing is complete.

The most common side effects are swelling, redness, pain, bruising, headache, tenderness, lump formation, itching at the injection site, and impaired hand function. Serious but rare side effects include delayed onset infections, recurrence of herpetic eruptions, and superficial necrosis at the injection site. The risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel is small but can occur and could result in serious complications, which may be permanent including, vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any Restylane® product, please call Galderma Laboratories, L.P. at 1-855-425-8722.

To learn more about serious but rare side effects and full Important Safety Information, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

SCULPTRA IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication: Sculptra® (injectable poly-L-lactic acid) is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.

Sculptra should not be used by people that are allergic to any ingredient of the product or have a history of keloid formation or hypertrophic scarring. Safety has not been established in patients who are pregnant, lactating, breastfeeding, or under 18 years of age.

Sculptra has unique injection requirements and should only be used by a trained healthcare practitioner. Contour deficiencies should not be overcorrected because they are expected to gradually improve after treatment.

Sculptra should not be injected into the blood vessels as it may cause vascular occlusion, infarction or embolic phenomena. Use at the site of skin sores, cysts, pimples, rashes, hives or infection should be postponed until healing is complete. Sculptra should not be injected into the red area (vermillion) of the lip or in the peri-orbital area.

The most common side effects after initial treatment include injection site swelling, tenderness, redness, pain, bruising, bleeding, itching and lumps. Other side effects may include small lumps under the skin that are sometimes noticeable when pressing on the treated area. Larger lumps, some with delayed onset with or without inflammation or skin discoloration, have also been reported.

Sculptra is available only through a licensed practitioner. Complete Instructions for Use are available at www.SculptraUSA.com/IFU.

