InventHelp Inventors Develop Decorative Accessory for a Flatscreen TV (SNF 129)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory for a flatscreen television to provide a more decorative look in any family room, bedroom or den," said one of two inventors, from Santa Clara, Calif., "so we invented BORDER VISION. Our design would be easy to display and it could coordinate with the room's décor."

The patent-pending invention would add a fashionable flair to any flatscreen television. In doing so, it offers a more decorative look than a traditional electronic device. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. It also could help to protect the perimeter of the screen. The invention features an attractive and eye-catching design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for home decorators, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

