Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 1:

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASD:NXST) will replace Sabre Corp. (NASD:SABR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is acquiring Flagstar Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Sabre has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will replace Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Nu Skin Enterprises will replace PBF Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600. PBF is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Nu Skin is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec 1, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Nexstar Media Group NXST Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Addition PBF Energy PBF Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Sabre Corporation SABR Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Nu Skin Enterprises NUS Consumer Staples Dec 1, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sabre Corporation SABR Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Nu Skin Enterprises NUS Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Flagstar Bancorp FBC Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PBF Energy PBF Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

