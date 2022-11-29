ActionIQ Announces Support for AWS for Advertising and Marketing Initiative

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , a leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation in the post-third-party cookie era. The combination of AWS cloud computing services with the capabilities of the AIQ CX Hub allows brands to draw actionable insights from customer data to orchestrate personalized customer experiences at scale.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

"ActionIQ's focus has always been on driving success for enterprise marketers and advertisers - and we do that by helping them activate customer and prospect data to deliver extraordinary customer experiences," said Neil Wilson, Vice President of Partnerships at ActionIQ. "Powered by AWS, AIQ is the only CX solution that combines the full historical customer profile with real-time events. AIQ leverages both known and anonymous customer and account data to decision and orchestrate the next best experience or customer journey along the entire customer lifecycle, from acquisition and prospecting to retention and loyalty, all while building customer lifetime value."

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area like ActionIQ.

The AIQ CX Hub comprises four modular solutions — Customer Data Platform (CDP), Audience Center, Journey Management and Real-Time CX — designed to help brands give business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data, while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. The CX Hub flexibly integrates with any data source or channel, and gives organizations the freedom to purchase a CDP from AIQ or use their own in-house solution.

AIQ is an Amazon independent software vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program member and the AIQ CX Hub is available in AWS Marketplace, a curated catalog of ISVs.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

