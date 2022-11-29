Clayton® Partners with Operation HOPE® to Empower People on a Path to Homeownership

In 2022, approximately 4,000 people will access 7,000 Operation HOPE homeownership services, placing them in a better position to purchase a home

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a national builder of attainable housing, and Operation HOPE , a national organization that equips people with financial tools and education, are partnering to help people reach their dream of homeownership.

Clayton's funding will also help scale the program's digital platform and expand the nonprofit's coaching network.

Operation HOPE's Hope Inside® homeownership program provides one-on-one coaching, workshops and other educational resources that help clients overcome common barriers to homeownership, including poor credit, lack of a down payment, existing debt and money management. The nonprofit also focuses on building generational wealth and encouraging entrepreneurship.

With support from Clayton, the Hope Inside homeownership program will empower approximately 4,000 people with 7,000 homeownership services and resources, putting them in a better position to purchase a home. Clayton's funding also will help scale the Hope Inside homeownership program's digital platform and expand the nonprofit's coaching network, supporting more people for years to come.

"Operation HOPE's partnership with Clayton enables us to equip even more people with the financial tools and education to secure a better future through homeownership, a critical component to building generational wealth," said Brian Betts, President and Chief Financial Officer at Operation HOPE. "As we continue to help families through economic uncertainty and a complex housing market, these resources are needed more now than ever before."

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has advanced economic opportunity by helping individuals of all ages through financial education, one-on-one coaching, courses on credit score improvement, as well as pathways toward homeownership and starting a business.

"Homeownership is one of the greatest avenues to wealth creation and ultimately lifts up entire communities," said Clayton CEO Kevin Clayton. "We are proud to partner with Operation HOPE and do good by empowering more people with the tools to achieve homeownership."

This partnership is one of many ways Clayton is helping people access housing through attainable homeownership. Learn more about Clayton's social responsibility efforts at claytonhomes.com/social-responsibility .

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 "Innovator of the Year" recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served millions of individuals and directed billions in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

* Operation HOPE and Hope Inside are trademarks of Operation HOPE, Inc.

**CrossMod is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

