Leaders in Specialty Dairy Merge Under Parent Name, Darey Brands™

Darey Brands positions itself for growth across multiple categories

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading food manufacturers specializing in better-for-you dairy, Jackson-Mitchell Inc. and Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery Inc., announced today that they will merge to become Darey Brands Inc.

Jackson-Mitchell, founded in the Central Valley of California in 1934, produces famed Meyenberg ® goat milk and butter. Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, started 50 years ago in Sonoma County, California as a 4-H project, produces Redwood Hill Farm ® goat milk yogurts and kefirs and Green Valley Creamery ® lactose-free cow milk dairy products. The creamery also makes premium, plant-based dairy alternatives.

Darey Brands effectively merges these category leaders, with strong market shares and impressive sales growth rates, under one parent name. The new company is well-positioned for accelerated growth across multiple categories with its innovative portfolio of goat, cow, and plant-based products.

"Our founders were innovative pioneers in healthy eating and sustainable agriculture long before these ideas became center-stage movements," says Bonnie Neulight, CEO and Managing Director of Darey Brands. "Our new name, Darey Brands, is not only a play on words, but also a nod to our heritage and ethos. We proudly craft dairy that dares to be different."

Nutritional awareness and food sensitivities are on the rise. In 2022, 52% of Americans surveyed by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reported following a specific diet or eating pattern, a sharp uptick from 39% in 2021. Of those who followed an eating pattern or diet, the most popular choices were clean eating and mindful eating. Darey Brands' portfolio will offer consumers a broad range of product benefits – from environmentally sustainable to easily digestible, nutrient-rich, and indulgent.

"Our goal is to bring the 'comfort' back into comfort foods – both nutritional comfort and environmental comfort," adds Neulight.

Darey Brands, owned by Emmi Group, will maintain its production facilities in Sebastopol and Turlock, California. They will continue to sell the brands nationwide at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, HEB, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, Amazon, Instacart, and more.

About Darey Brands , Inc.

Darey Brands™ is a leading manufacturer of better-for-you, specialty dairy. The company produces famed Meyenberg ® goat milk and butter, Redwood Hill Farm ® goat milk yogurts and kefirs, and Green Valley Creamery ® lactose-free cow milk dairy products. Darey Brands also manufactures premium, plant-based dairy alternatives. Production occurs at multiple sites, including Sebastopol and Turlock, California. Products are sold nationwide at leading grocery, mass, natural, specialty, and online retailers.

About Emmi Group

Emmi Group (EMMN) is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland, with a strong local presence in 15 countries. Emmi Group is a public company generating $4 billion in 2021 sales, with more than 9,000 employees and distribution in over 60 countries.

