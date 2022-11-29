Restaurant Brands International and McWin to Grow Iconic Burger King® and Popeyes® brands in Eastern Europe

McWin enters into Master Franchise and Development Agreements to develop Burger King in Czech Republic, Poland & Romania, and Popeyes in Czech Republic & Poland, as part of a Europe expansion.

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") and McWin, one of the most reputable operators in Europe, are excited to announce that affiliates of McWin have acquired exclusive master franchise and development rights to develop the Burger King and Popeyes brands in several countries in Eastern Europe, with new restaurants to open in 2023.

McWin, through its newly established Rex Concepts CEE platform, is set to expand the flame-grilled Burger King brand in Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania, and to bring the iconic fried chicken restaurant brand Popeyes to Czech Republic and Poland, with plans to open 600 restaurants throughout these countries over the next 10 years.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone with McWin, and we are confident that their strong experience in developing businesses will translate to successful expansions of our iconic brands in Eastern Europe". said David Shear, President International of Restaurant Brands International Inc., parent company of Burger King and Popeyes. "This announcement highlights our commitment to serving more guests with our iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich and our bold Louisiana style chicken, among other favorites. This is a big step in our ambitious expansion journey for these brands, and we're excited to keep growing our footprint across Eastern Europe."

"We are excited to continue to strengthen McWin's leadership position in Europe, where we see significant growth opportunities and incorporating strong premium brands in our 1,300 growing restaurant portfolio, such as Burger King and Popeyes", Henry McGovern, Co-Founder of McWin, commented. "Following the acquisition of BK SEE Poland S.A. in August, this is the second investment made through our €525m McWin Restaurant Fund and demonstrates our commitment to helping brands reach the next level with operational excellence as we unlock sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, communities, and the local economies where we operate."

Today's announcement reflects the global appeal for Burger King and Popeyes worldwide. Burger King operates in more than 19,000 locations in 100+ countries, including 33 countries across Europe.

Popeyes passion for its Louisiana heritage, signature 12-hour marinated chicken, bold flavorful and authentic food, has allowed it to become one of the world's largest chicken quick-service restaurants with over 3,800 restaurants in over 30 countries around the world, with recent successful European launches into the UK, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. The ambitious expansion journey is part of a broader strategy to increase presence in key markets across the world, serving more and more guests while offering an exceptional guest experience.

McWin is committed to offer the world-famous and craving menus guests know and love, and to provide diners with a best-in-class guest experience, both in-restaurant and online through personalized digital innovation. The new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will feature Digital Ordering Screens, Mobile Ordering, Table Service, and Delivery, so that guests can conveniently order and enjoy delicious food the way they prefer.

Burger King and Popeyes guests can expect to bite into the unmatched Whopper and Popeyes crunchy signature chicken sandwich, and to grow closer love for their unique flavors in 2023.

About Burger King

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King® system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King® brand, visit www.bk.com.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,800 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

About McWin

McWin is a private investment firm founded by Henry McGovern and Steven K. Winegar partnering with exceptional founders and CEOs daring sustainable disruption, principally in the food service and food technology sectors.

Henry McGovern is the founder of AmRest Holdings SE, one of Europe's leading foodservice companies, which under Henry's leadership grew to more than 2,300 restaurants in 25 countries, with 55,000+ employees. Steven K. Winegar was shareholder and senior executive of Grupo Zena and the founder of Restauravia Grupo Empresarial, Megafood SL and former board member of Telepizza. Between them, they have built or operated 4,200+ restaurants across Europe, the United States and China and have extensive experience investing in food technology and broader disruptive technologies. McWin and funds advised by McWin are currently investors in Gail's, Vapiano, CookUnity and Dean&David as well as alternative protein companies including BlueNalu, Perfect Day, The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), Impossible Foods and UPSIDE Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) and leading food technology companies such as Footprint, Oishii and Menu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability to open 600 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants (on a combined basis) in Poland, Czech Republic and Romania in the next ten (10) years, the ability to provide diners with a best-in-class experience, both in restaurant and online, through personalized digital innovation, the ability to create sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, communities, and the Polish, Romanian and Czech Republic economies, and the ability to deliver on the ambitious expansion journey of Burger King and Popeyes as part of a broader strategy to increase presence in key markets across the world. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

