Vaica to announce a collaboration with the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation (CHM) as the technology partner for a new clinical trial.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading provider of medication adherence and remote patient management technology, announced it was chosen by Children's Hospital of Michigan, Pediatric Heart Transplant Center, as technology partner.

The goal is to implement a new and effective digital clinical care workflow to improve patient outcomes. This is achieved by remotely monitoring medication adherence and persistence. Target population include pediatric heart transplant recipients at Children's Hospital of Michigan. The monitored medications including immunosuppressants are essential in the post-transplant regimen and are crucial to prevent post-transplant graft loss. Drs. Sehgal and Torpoco Rivera are the lead investigators in this project.

Vaica's comprehensive offering of medication adherence solutions and a powerful physician management portal enables institutions such as CCHMC to easily enhance Physician-Patient monitoring and communication, thus gaining better patient engagement and awareness.

About CHM, chmfcares.org

Established in 2003, Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation is a Children's Foundation initiative dedicated to advancing the health and wellness of the children of Michigan. Through funding and advocacy, the Foundation enables researchers and community organizations to identify and implement innovations capable of advancing children's health.

About Vaica

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit www.vaica.com

