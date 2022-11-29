Vandis Announces Reseller Partnership with Alkira

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc announced today that it has agreed to be a partner of Alkira, a leading provider of Cloud Networking as-a-Service.

Alkira's Cloud Networking solution offers customers the ability to build their enterprise network entirely in the cloud unifying multiple clouds, sites, and users. With a unique agentless draw-and-click GUI, Alkira dramatically cuts the time it takes to provision secure, low-latency cloud networks, simplifies deployment and management of third-party firewalls, and provides single pane visibility across the entire network. The solution is offered as a service and scales with demand.

"Today's enterprises require a multi-cloud network that can securely connect users and workloads across multiple cloud service providers and between regions. And they need it designed and deployed today, not months to years from now," explains Amir Khan, CEO and co-founder of Alkira. "We are excited to partner with Vandis, whose team specializes in securing and optimizing enterprise hybrid networks. Utilizing our Cloud Networking solution, Vandis' customers will be able to integrate best of breed security and networking services into their cloud networks, turnkey."

"Hybrid environments are the new standard. We are seeing an increasing number of organizations leveraging a multi-cloud strategy to optimize costs and performance which presents new networking and security challenges," says Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis. "Alkira enables us to help our clients secure, scale, and simplify management of their hybrid and multi-cloud environment."

About Alkira

Alkira Cloud Networking as-a-Service is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users by automating the entire creation, management, and operation of your network. Need to expand to multiple regions? Or thinking of multi-cloud? Alkira unifies your entire network to form a high resiliency, low-latency global Cloud Fabric.

Using Alkira, your network team will move faster. Manage less. And save more.

About Vandis

Vandis provides Managed Services and IT Solutions to optimize the security and performance of network infrastructures, on-prem and in the cloud. Our IT solutions are designed to meet each organization's unique needs and goals. For over 39 years, from SMB to enterprise clients, Vandis delivers comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

