Stardock Releases WindowBlinds 11

Windows 10 and 11 are canvasses for creativity. With WindowBlinds 11, you can create your personalized interface that matches your own style

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released WindowBlinds 11 today, an app that allows Windows® users to customize the look and feel of their taskbars, window frames, and other aspects of their Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC desktops.

WindowBlinds 11 allows for unique customization of the Windows Start menu, taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and more using desktop interface themes called skins. WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with many default skins, but thousands more are available on WinCustomize.com.

"This app is a cornerstone in our suite of desktop enhancements," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "Windows 11 introduced a new design language for the OS, but we know it's not for everyone. With WindowBlinds 11, you can enjoy the benefits of a modern OS, but also the flexibility to customize the interface to fit your own personal theme."

Several skins have been updated for the app's release and a new theme called Luna is now available that makes Windows 11 look like Windows XP. Users can modify any skin by adjusting the colors, fonts, transparency, and more. WindowBlinds 11 contains several highly requested updates and features, including an automatic dark mode and improved DPI support for new skins.

WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with an in-app browser to make it even easier to find new skins to download and the user interface has been refreshed, too. In addition to being designed to work with all announced versions of Windows 11, support for widgets on the taskbar and for tabs in File Explorer is also included in this release.

WindowBlinds 11 is now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users as part of Stardock's Object Desktop suite or individually for $19.99. An upgrade option for WindowBlinds 10 owners is available for $9.99.

For more information, visit www.stardock.com or the WindowBlinds 11 website here.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Tmo62QTMn_I

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

Please contact press@stardock.com for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more. www.stardock.com/products

