Affordable Internet Improves Lives According to Recent Survey

Half of Households Connected to Internet at Home for the First Time with Affordable Offering

Customers Report Gains in Education and Job Opportunity with Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Cox's Connect2Compete

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report from Cox, conducted by a third-party research firm, customers enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and/or who use Cox's Connect2Compete (C2C) service, are experiencing significant positive impacts to their careers, their children's education and to the continuing education of the adults in their household.

Cox's long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide began 20 years ago with Connect2Compete for families with K-12 children. Today, Cox is proudly administering the Federal Government's ACP program to deliver financial relief to customers and recently launched a new low-cost solution ideal for veterans, senior citizens, and Americans with disabilities, called ConnectAssist. C2C and ConnectAssist customers can receive free internet when the ACP benefit is applied.

Key findings from the October 2022 report, which surveyed more than 2,000 customers, found:

About half have home internet for the first time

70 percent credit home internet for finding a new job or a better job

Half said they got a promotion or an increase in pay

90 percent said they are now doing homework at home

Half said they are now able to apply to college and apply for financial aid

Half said they have gotten certified in a specific skill or trade

One third reported they are a first-generation college graduate in their family as a result of home internet

90 percent of households say Cox internet access has had a positive impact on their children's education

Customers used words such as grateful, relieved and blessed to describe having internet for the first time

"Internet access at home is a critically important service to earn a quality education and to meet one's professional goals," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "This research shows how our customers' lives are bettered by having an affordable internet connection at home. We're fully committed to our digital equity efforts and empowering more people to get connected and thrive in today's world."

Of the positive impacts that stem from Cox internet access, 93 percent of ACP and C2C customers indicate they're able to pay their bills on time more easily, and 95 percent of C2C customers say it provides a way for their family to spend more time together.

One ACP customer said, "I absolutely love it. I am so happy to get a discount, it helps me tremendously because I am a widow and live on Social Security."

Additionally, nine out of 10 ACP and C2C customers say Cox internet allows their children to access educational resources, do homework and participate in remote learning, and it better enables the adult(s) in the household to communicate with the child's teacher.

"I was unable to afford internet service prior to this opportunity," said a Cox customer using the C2C service. "My daughter couldn't to do her homework at home, and I was unable to take her to the public library."

The 2022 Cox Digital Equity Research report was based on a survey of Cox customers enrolled in the ACP and/or C2C services.

About Cox's Affordability Program

Cox is dedicated to ensuring digital equity for households of all incomes and economic statuses in our communities. Whether learning from home, working remotely or surfing the web, internet access is crucial for all children and adults. Cox offers several affordable internet programs to qualifying households to keep our communities connected, in addition to digital literacy training and discounted PCs. To learn more about Cox's dedication to digital equity and explore affordable internet tiers, please visit cox.com/digitalequity .

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

