Capio Hires Jeff Stallings as Senior Vice President of Strategic & Channel Sales

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, has named Jeff Stallings as its Senior Vice President of Sales. In addition to his own strategic accounts, Stallings will lead a sales team of senior regional vice presidents responsible for revenue growth. He also will assist in the planning and implementation of Capio's go-to-market strategy, and he will establish new channel partnerships to maximize revenue. Stallings will report to Capio's President, Dan Kutchel.

Stallings brings more than 30 years of sales leadership experience in revenue cycle management, much of it in the healthcare industry. He spent the last 16 years in sales and marketing leadership roles at ClearBalance, where he helped drive 1000% growth in his region over his tenure. His previous experience includes roles as national and regional account executive at revenue cycle services firm Convergent Resources, and with the credit bureau Equifax.

"Jeff is a well-known leader in the healthcare revenue cycle industry," said Kutchel. "I have known Jeff for years, and I have always been impressed with Jeff's success record and appreciate his eagerness to help Capio tell a fundamentally different story to care providers looking for unique revenue cycle solutions. Jeff has the experience needed to help lead our sales team into the future."

Stallings' hiring rounds out a series of leadership additions and promotions supporting Capio's 400% growth over the past four years. This growth has been fueled by the company's ongoing commitment to balancing partner needs for immediate cash funding with exceptional patient-centered experience.

"I'm excited to join a purpose-driven company that continues to innovate in the healthcare receivables industry," said Stallings. "Expanding our channel partnerships will further power our mission to help people burdened with medical debt achieve long-term financial wellness."

Capio helps healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow while lowering their bad debt expense and delivering compassionate, flexible resolution solutions to millions of patients burdened by medical debt. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with more than $41B in patient accounts receivable via partnerships alongside more than 900 provider clients across the United States. Capio is an advocate for patient-centered collections and offers tools to help patients pay what they can afford and achieve long-term financial wellness.

