DICK'S Sporting Goods Names Ray Sliva Executive Vice President of Stores

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods announced today that Ray Sliva will join the company as Executive Vice President, Stores, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Sliva will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Lauren Hobart and serve as a key member of the company's executive leadership team.

Ray Sliva (PRNewswire)

"Our stores are a critical touchpoint with our athletes," said Hobart. "Ray's retail experience, passion for people, culture and operations will be tremendous assets as we continue to elevate the athlete and teammate experience in our stores."

Throughout his tenure at Best Buy, Sliva held various roles in operations and human resources. Most recently, Sliva served as Best Buy's chief people officer, where he was responsible for leading all employee engagement initiatives. Prior to this role, Sliva served as Best Buy's president of retail, responsible for U.S. sales across all customer touchpoints, including in-home consultations, Best Buy for Business, digital sales, and nearly 1,000 brick and mortar locations. He holds his bachelor's degree in human resource management from DePaul University.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact DICK'S Sporting Goods, press@dcsg.com

Category: Company

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods) (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.