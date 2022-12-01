eve autonomy launches Japan's first unmanned transportation service using autonomous EV

- "eve auto" autonomous transportation service for outdoor use starts full-scale operation -

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eve autonomy, a leading autonomous transportation company, is pleased to announce that it launches the all-in-one autonomous transportation service "eve auto" that it has jointly developed with Yamaha Motor and TIER IV. This commercial autonomous transportation service with Level 4 driverless autonomous electric vehicles (EVs) is the first of its kind in Japan*1.

"eve auto," which is a combination of an autonomous EV specifically developed by Yamaha Motor and the commercial autonomous driving software platforms "Pilot.Auto" and "Web.Auto" offered by TIER IV, is a subscription-type autonomous transportation service that comes with after-sales support, such as periodic maintenance or map editing, and dedicated insurance for the autonomous driving system provider in a single package*2. Except for public roads, it can be used in a wide range of environments including factories and warehouses.

eve autonomy has been working to launch "eve auto" as a commercial service for about two and a half years since its foundation in February 2020. The company implemented a Level 4 autonomous fleet of transport vehicles at Yamaha Motor's Hamakita factory around the summer of 2020. Currently, eve auto is in operation at nine sites, including Yamaha Motor's three factories, Prime Polymer's Anesaki Works, Panasonic Corp.'s cold chain factory in the Oizumi area, Fuji Electric's Suzuka factory, Japan Logistic Systems Corp.'s Ageo Center, and ENEOS Corp.'s Negishi refinery.

*1: Surveyed by eve autonomy *2: Provided by Sompo Japan Insurance

Background

Due to the declining workforce and the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for automation has grown and the importance of initiatives for carbon neutrality has increased. When it comes to outdoor transportation, however, operation by "humans" continues. Outdoor transportation faces several challenges, including the difficulty of introducing conventional automated guided vehicles (AGVs); mixed environments shared with other vehicles such as trucks, passenger cars, and bicycles, as well as pedestrians; and the difficulty of modifying the operational routes which is required when using embedded electromagnetic induction wires. To address these issues technically, the company applied TIER IV's commercial autonomous driving software platforms "Pilot.Auto" and "Web.Auto" to a compact EV tailored for autonomous transportation developed by Yamaha Motor, thereby creating the all-in-one autonomous transportation service "eve auto".

Service Overview

"eve auto" can be deployed with no construction work. It is a transportation service for both indoor and outdoor environments that can tow up to 1,500 kilograms. Besides the fleet management system, additional services, including post-deployment support and vehicle maintenance, are also provided. Based on a land vehicle that can move on uneven outdoor environments and autonomous driving software optimized for use in low-speed automated transportation, it can withstand rain and wind or a rough road to a certain extent.

Services include the followings:

Autonomous EV

Can tow up to 1,500 kilograms and load cargo up to 300 kilograms

Compact autonomous EV "FG-01" based on a land vehicle developed by Yamaha Motor using 'Pilot.Auto'

Deployment support services

High-precision 3D mapping for autonomous driving

Support of operational design for automated transportation services

Operational support

Operational control (mapping out a route), map editing and map registration services

Provision of fleet management system optimized for on-site use and "eve auto DASH" application software that makes it easy for users to provide driving instructions

Maintenance services

Periodic maintenance of vehicle

Updating services for the autonomous driving software (Over-The-Air)

Dedicated insurance for the provider of the autonomous driving vehicle

Dedicated insurance for the autonomous driving vehicle that covers bodily injury liability and property damage liability

Linkage with external systems

Provision of the "eve auto CONNECT" near-field wireless communication system that allows linkage with existing infrastructure

Linkage with the fleet management system via Web API

Officials' Comments

MasanoriYonemitsu, Representative Director & CEO, eve autonomy

"eve auto's autonomous transportation service has been established with the slogan 'Automation, starting today. Bringing autonomy to every factory'. "eve auto" is already in operation at nine actual production sites and warehouses. "eve auto" is an unparalleled service that not only makes outdoor unmanned transportation possible but also connects fragmented sources of information, and transforms a factory into a safer and more productive environment, thereby changing how people work."

HajimeAota, Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development & R&D Strategy Section, Technical Research & Development Center, Yamaha Motor

"I am very pleased to have been able to launch the eve auto service. It is an entirely new service in which reliability backed by vehicle and control technology and a proven track record that our group has cultivated are integrated with TIER IV's fast-paced and cutting-edge technology. We will provide efficient solutions not only to production sites like ours but to other job sites as well."

Shinpei Kato , Founder & CTO, TIER IV

"An automated transportation solution with the slogan 'Bringing autonomy to every factory' has finally been commercialized. We are ready to take a new step forward toward creating social value through autonomous driving technology. This service offered by eve autonomy is the first ever test case of a company leveraging a third party's DevOps software platform. TIER IV as a whole will continue to support eve autonomy's leading-edge initiatives."

About eve autonomy

Representative : MasanoriYonemitsu, Representative Director & CEO Headquarters : 3001-10Kuno,Fukuroi-shi,Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan Capital : 200 million yen (capital reserve included) Main business activities : Development, sales, leasing and renting of autonomous driving vehicles; provision of autonomous transportation solutions; and various support and maintenance services

