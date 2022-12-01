MAESTRO DOBEL TEQUILA ANNOUNCES BI-ANNUAL 'MAESTRO DOBEL LATINX ART PRIZE' IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EL MUSEO DEL BARRIO

Tequila pioneer joins forces with the nation's leading Latinx institution, honoring their shared commitment to empowering Latinx artists with $50,000 grant

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino from 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, in partnership with El Museo del Barrio, the country's leading Latinx cultural institution located in the heart of New York City, proudly announces the launch of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize.

Awarded every two years, the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize aims to raise awareness and amplify the cultural production of Latinx artists, a segment that has historically been underrepresented in the artworld at large. The Prize is a significant step towards addressing the need for representation, and further supporting the development of craft and creativity of the Latinx artist community. The Prize - which includes a $50,000 grant and showcase in the museum's galleries - will be administered by El Museo del Barrio, with the inaugural recipient announced in Fall 2023.

"At Maestro Dobel, our efforts within the art world have always been centered around uplifting communities of artists, creatives and artisans - those inspired by their traditions and heritage to contribute towards an artistic legacy for the future, just as we do in our tequilas. I am proud to announce the launch of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize with El Museo del Barrio - an esteemed institution long recognized as a center of cultural pride, exploring the individual and collective Latinx identity," said Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila.

Juried by a panel of distinguished museum directors, curators and critics, a group of five finalists will be selected and their works reviewed on the basis of achievement in terms of contributions to social, cultural and historical dialogues - before the artist winner is selected.

"We are delighted to partner with Maestro Dobel on this important initiative that brings visibility to the incredible diversity of Latinx cultural production in the United States. El Museo del Barrio continues to lead the vital and much-needed conversations surrounding the importance of representation in the art world. "We hope the Prize, will prompt, and encourage meaningful dialogue regarding Latinx art and its important role in the canon of American art," said Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio.

In addition to the Prize, Maestro Dobel continues its support of artists and creatives through its ongoing initiatives and product releases. As the Official Tequila of Design Miami - taking place on Miami Beach, Florida from Tuesday, November 29 through Sunday, December 4 - Maestro Dobel will exhibit this year's Artpothecary installation, "The Mexican Golden Age," an experience celebrating the birth of the modern Mexican aesthetic produced alongside Mexico City-based design studio Clásicos Mexicanos with Creative Director Alejandra Martinez of Anónimo Colectivo at the helm.

Inspired by pioneering architect Ricardo Legorreta, one of the great masters of blending Mexican vernacular with international style, Maestro Dobel Artpothecary and Clásicos Mexicanos bring to life a contemporary recreation of this pivotal period in the country's design history. Using original designs from Legorreta's Vallarta collection - as seen at Hotel Camino Real in the early 1970s in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Maestro Dobel Artpothecary features handcrafted, archival pieces for a newly commissioned bar and lounge.

Simultaneously, the tequila innovator also releases to the U.S. Maestro Dobel Atelier, an annual, limited edition series of Extra Añejo tequilas in hand-painted bottles - honoring traditional Mexican craftsmen and techniques. The inaugural collection, Charreria, consists of five patterns, inspired by the intricate embroidery of the traditional suits worn by Mexican horse riders, or 'charros,' painted using the same technique used to decorate "alebrijes," small figurines depicting fantastical creatures from Oaxaca, using bright, vivid colors often in intricate, dotted patterns.

Within the beautifully decorated bottle lies an expertly crafted Extra Añejo tequila aged in American and European oak barrels. The new liquid has a colorful combination of aromas, with notes of dried fruit, pineapple, apple, butter, prune, and cinnamon - and taste profiles of charred oak, caramel, and vanilla.

For more information on Maestro Dobel, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito, and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest tequilas.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof).

C.V. ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

About El Museo del Barrio

El Museo del Barrio is the nation's leading Latinx and Latin American cultural institution. The Museum welcomes visitors of all backgrounds to discover the artistic landscape of these communities through its extensive Permanent Collection, varied exhibitions and publications, bilingual public programs, educational activities, festivals, and special events. The Museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue at 104th Street in New York City.



The Museum is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Pay-what-you-wish. To connect with El Museo via Social Media, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org.

