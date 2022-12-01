Rx-360 Continues Growth with Key Leadership Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, is proud to announce that it has hired Ben Mills as Senior Director of Operations, Joint Audit Program/Quality and Kristen Farr as Senior Director of Finance.

Rx-360 Continues Growth with New Leadership Additions.

As a key member of Rx-360's leadership team, Ben Mills will have oversight of the Rx-360 Joint Audit Program® and Quality departments. This leadership position will also focus on membership collaborations to drive the continued success of the Rx-360 Joint Audit Program®.

Kristen Farr will also serve as an integral member of Rx-360's leadership team, having oversight of all consortium finances. She will also work closely with the CEO, Board Chair, and Board Treasurer on pertinent financial matters, including membership engagement and Joint Audit Program® growth.

"Ben and Kristen are experienced and well-respected professionals with an immense amount of knowledge and passion," said Jim Fries, Rx-360 CEO. "As we close out another stellar year for Rx-360, these two new leadership roles will help position the consortium for even greater success moving forward. We couldn't be happier to have Ben and Kristen as a part of our team, helping to further our mission to protect patient safety."

Ben Mills has nearly 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience, having worked for BSI, Amgen, and Synergen Biotech. He has expertise in quality management development and implementation, auditing and supplier quality. With more than 30 years of financial experience under her belt, Kristen Farr has served as an executive-level leader of strategy consulting, management consulting and finance teams in corporate, consulting and non-profit environments. Their unique experiences will serve them well in their new roles at Rx-360.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org.

