Bogota, committed to being part of an intelligent territory

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An intelligent territory is one in which citizens and organizations are integrated under the development of collective intelligence, through the development of innovative solutions to promote competitiveness and sustainability. An objective to which entities such as the Secretariat of Economic Development of the Bogotá Mayor's Office, Invest in Bogotá, among other entities contribute.

Bogotá is committed to being part of an intelligent territory, where with technology, data and innovation, the needs and requirements of its citizens are met.

Every year, the Smart City Expo World Congress takes place, an event that brings together leaders of the most innovative companies, governments and organizations globally, so that cities move towards collective intelligence development models. This year, Invest in Bogota was at the fair, held in Barcelona, where the attributes that make Bogotá a star city were exposed, and the region's potential was discussed.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Alfredo Bateman , participated in the panel "Collaborative governance for a shared future", where he presented the advances in the use of technology, data, and innovation in terms of collaborative governance, government model, incorporation of systems of transparency and legitimacy of public policies before the citizenry.

On this day, strategic projects were shared to promote competitiveness and sustainability in the territory, which allowed Bogotá to host the Smart City Expo in Latin America by 2023.

It should be noted that Bogotá also ranked first in the 2020 Smart Cities and Territories Index, a measurement carried out by the National Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, standing out in the dimensions of economic development. This index makes it possible to identify opportunities and priorities to define a future vision and a roadmap.

In the transformation process, the Public Policy called "Bogotá Intelligent Territory" is being formulated, which has received more than 24,000 contributions; it has 100 projects in the Digital Transformation Agendas; advances in closing the digital gap; and involve the agencies: ÁGATA, which promotes decision-making based on data and generates analytical solutions to transform the city and improve the quality of life; and ATENEA, which contributes to the development of 21st century skills and competencies of the fourth industrial revolution. In addition, it will have the Science, Technology and Innovation District, which seeks to consolidate Bogotá as a city laboratory that energizes and articulates the city's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

