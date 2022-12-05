The Boston Globe Names Eventide Asset Management a Top Place to Work for 2022

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2022 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of Wednesday, November 30, and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 4.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Eventide was ranked seventh in the small company (50 to 99 employees) category.

Eventide's culture is animated by three core values: family spirit—feeling secure and valued— excellence—aspiring to pursue meaningful goals—and integrity—applying the same values in every aspect of the company's mission and operations.

"We've found, at Eventide, that agreement in core values is absolutely necessary for a strong company culture," said Eventide CEO Robin John. "Therefore, we seek to reinforce our core values, not just through words, but through all of our people decisions. We hire and promote based on these core values of excellence, integrity, and family spirit. Although we have a diverse team of employees, we coalesce around a common purpose and values. As CEO, it is such a joy for me to serve our wonderful team as we pursue 'investing that makes the world rejoice®!'"

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more supportive and responsive to their employees' ever-changing needs. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser pursuing "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that they believe create compelling value for the global common good.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

