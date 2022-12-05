InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Face Mask Accessory (DKC-293)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that a face mask is in closer contact with the face to prevent the wearer's breath from fogging eyewear," said an inventor, from Maple Heights, Ohio, "so I invented HOOK UPS. My design would also help to prevent discomfort and irritation caused by ear loops or straps."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a more comfortable way to wear face masks with optical products. In doing so, it helps to prevent glasses from fogging. It also reduces irritation behind the ears. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of optical products. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

