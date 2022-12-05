Red Roof® Makes it Easy to Travel with Pets this Holiday Season by Offering 10% off All Stays Booked with a Pet who Stays Free

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, loves pets and is making it easier for consumers to travel with their furry companions this 'paw-liday' season. Those who book a stay with their pets will receive a discounted rate and as always, pets stay free. From now until December 30, 2022, pet travelers save 10%* on bookings and stays at Red Roof using VP+ Code 604673.

"We love our furry friends, and we certainly don't want to be apart from them while traveling this holiday season," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "At Red Roof, pets always stay free**, but in the spirit of holiday giving, we are rewarding our loyal guests who bring their pets with an extra discount."

Red Roof offers the following tips for those traveling with pets this holiday season, to make the journey easy for all involved:

Keep the pet microchip information handy, and make sure he or she is wearing a collar with up-to-date contact information.

Don't forget to pack the essentials, such as bed, blanket, treats and toys, but make sure to bring the just-in-case items too, including pet shampoo, car seat covers, puppy pads, nail clippers and paw wipes.

When traveling, make sure the pet is secured safely in the vehicle with either a seat harness, or in a pet carrier.

Don't forget to deactivate the airbag in the seat where the pet is positioned.

Never leave the pet alone in the car.

Book holiday stays at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, on the Red Roof mobile app, or at any Red Roof property.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 675 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Valid at participating Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. Discounts are valid for bookings and stays through December 30, 2022. May not be combined with any other discount or offer. Subject to availability. Must use VP 604673 when booking in order to receive the discount.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

