Unique Greenwald Gardens and Manor in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, Goes Up for Auction

Dubbed the "Versailles of the Americas," this magnificent 1999 estate built on a legacy of love reflects the architecture, style, and grandeur of the iconic French estate.

MUKWONAGO, Wis., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European-inspired estate located in Mukwonago (30 miles southwest of Milwaukee) and built in 1999 by residential builder and commercial real estate developer Darwin N. Greenwald, is up for auction. This stunning 9,265-square-foot property blends international elegance with practical comfort, nestled on more than 106 acres in Mukwonago. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions is handling the sale with a deadline for online bids at 2:00 pm CST, on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Built on a legacy of love, the opulent Greenwald Gardens and Manor was constructed by Darwin for his beloved daughter, Sherry, who passed away from brain cancer in 2012. Inspired by a European trip, Sherry meticulously designed both the manor and gardens as a nod to the iconic French estate she fell in love with during her travels.

"My mother's vision for the property came from her visit to the Palace of Versailles," explains Tamara Towns-Pozorski. "She fell in love with the architecture and grandeur of the estate, so when she moved home to Mukwonago, she wanted to bring that vision—Versailles opulence, French gardens, bubbling fountains, things you'd think would be impossible—to life in her hometown."

After Sherry painstakingly mapped out designs and built a scale model, her father, Darwin, transformed her vision into reality. The prominent white stone manor and extensive grounds feature European-inspired painted ceilings, two-story gilded-gold foyer, imported crystal chandeliers, chef's kitchen, three bedrooms – with options for more-, seven bathrooms, spacious executive office, floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, 5 fireplaces, and an elevator to make the property accessible to everyone. Perched atop the manor sits a cozy Eagle's Nest, offering sweeping panoramic views of French gardens, statues, gazebos, bubbling fountains, a beautiful stream, natural coves, woods, a vineyard, and a colonnade on the hill with spectacular views.

But at the heart of it all was love. "She really wanted the property to not only be visually and architecturally interesting, but a focus on family gatherings," recalls Tamara. "We would have the most fantastic Fourth of July parties there, which was my mother's birthday, where someone would be down the driveway setting off the fireworks and everyone inside would have the most amazing views thanks to all the windows." With the expansive gardens, fields, and woods, the property set the stage for many family activities, from horseback and wagon rides to nature walks and mushroom harvesting. Sherry even encouraged another daughter, Rachel, to hold her wedding in the gardens, which set the stage for hosting future celebrations in this elegant outdoor setting.

The manor itself, particularly the kitchen, provided a loving gathering spot for making memories.

"My mom loved cotton candy, so I bought her a cotton candy machine for Christmas one year," says Tamara. "We were in the kitchen and forgot to put the dome on the machine and there were wisps of cotton candy floating everywhere, even on the chandeliers," she laughs. "We had so much fun here!" During the holidays, the Greenwald family would gather at the manor either the day before or after Christmas for an all-day affair. "We'd bake cookies, whip up some appetizers, watch Christmas movies, and exchange gifts," notes Tamara. "I never realized how much my husband loved this, but after my mom passed away, he said we really need to start this tradition with our kids—spending the day together without rushing off to someone else's house," she says, choking up at the memory. "This was a house that was well loved and lived in," Tamara says fondly.

Sherry loved sharing the property with others, including many community groups. "My mom would open up the house for fundraising events," says Tamara. Sherry would decorate for Christmas and welcome in community members for tours and garden walks with a donation to benefit the chamber of commerce or local church. The Greenwald estate has also been used for a United Way fundraiser, photo shoots, celebrations, and weddings, providing a luxe backdrop to mark special occasions.

As part of the vision, the property was put into the family's nonprofit, The Greenwald Family Foundation, Inc. Proceeds from the sale of this estate will go directly to the foundation, allowing the buyer to leave his or her own family legacy while benefitting various local charities .

"The Greenwald's contribution to the community is truly wonderful," explains Beth Rose, owner of the auction company handling the property sale. "The Greenwald's donated land for the YMCA and for the ProHealth Care D.N. Greenwald Center and are a major contributor for the Mukwonago High School's Greenwald Foundation Performing Arts Center."

"I feel that my mom built the estate as a testament to her parents," explains Tamara. "They did a lot of commercial development in the town and gave back a lot to the community," says Tamara. "She had great respect for her parents, who came from nothing. My grandfather grew up on a farm, acquired skills to become a builder, and went into residential and then custom home building." Sherry loved real estate and grew up paying attention to those aesthetics.

Beth points out that Greenwald Gardens and Manor offer a uniquely stunning country property that deserves to be cherished and passed down generation to generation. "In terms of art, history, and culture, this is one of the most significant garden masterpieces in the Midwest. And the fact that the sale proceeds will benefit the community is an added bonus."

