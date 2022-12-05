Starting today, spirits connoisseurs can purchase an engraved bottle of Zacapa XO alongside an exquisite set of Baccarat tumblers exclusively on the TheBar.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Zacapa Rum has created the quintessential gift set for luxury aficionados with the world's finest tumblers from Baccarat. The prestige sipping rum is taking gifting to the next level with a limited edition set that includes: a bottle of Zacapa's luxury expression, Zacapa XO, and pair of Harmonie Tumblers from coveted luxury brand, Baccarat. Starting today, the set will be available exclusively on TheBar.com , a seamless, one-stop shop for bespoke giftings. Featuring distinctive parallel cuts from one of Baccarat's most recognizable designs, the Harmonie Tumblers are perfectly suited for a pour of Zacapa XO, an indulgent experience that unfolds with each sip.

Zacapa Rum Invites Luxury Lovers To Give The Gift of Exceptional Craft This Holiday Season (PRNewswire)

Steeped in artistry and heritage, Zacapa and Baccarat are the perfect pair to offer inspired holiday gifts to consumers across the country. Both brands, ingrained with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focus on creating memorable moments. This limited-edition gift set showcases the most exquisite way to enjoy Zacapa XO, elevated by Baccarat's peerless craftsmanship. Those seeking to add an extra special touch to their gift can do so by having their bottle of Zacapa XO personalized. In the spirit of giving, for every set purchased on TheBar.com, Zacapa is offering a complimentary engraving using code GIFTXO, making each gift unique to the buyer and sure to impress.

To celebrate the launch of this perfect pairing on December 6th, Zacapa will host a surprise and delight XO moment at Baccarat's Madison Avenue flagship boutique in New York City. Shoppers 21+ who visit the boutique during evening store hours are invited to enjoy guided tastings of Zacapa XO with renowned mixologist, Lauren "LP" Paylor O'Brien. Holiday shoppers who purchase in-store Harmonie Tumblers will receive a custom engraving, compliments of Zacapa Rum. To provide guests with ample time to shop and savor their pours of Zacapa XO, the partnered popup will be open between 5 - 8pm EST.

"Baccarat's Harmonie Tumbler is the perfect vessel for elevating an indulgent sipping experience. Like Zacapa XO, it is meant to be admired, enjoyed, and heighten moments worthy of appreciation," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President, Diageo. "We're thrilled to offer a premium pairing this holiday season, whether a gift for themselves or others."

Zacapa XO, the brand's most premium expression, is a blend of rums between 10 and 25 years old, which is barrel-aged to achieve its complex flavors and aromas. Every drop of Zacapa XO is aged in hand-selected casks, including robust American White Oak, delicate sherry, and Pedro Ximenez barrels for the ultimate depth of flavor. To distinguish the spirit from Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa XO has a final aging step in French Oak Casks for two years, giving the final liquid notes of raw chocolate, caramel, and roasted coffee. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks in order to let the tasting notes and aging profile to truly shine. Beautifully bottled and ready to stand alone as an elevated present, Zacapa XO - like Baccarat crystal - has a place in the homes of luxury lovers, collectors, and all the soulful consumers in pursuit of a product that doubles as a work of art.

The Zacapa XO x Baccarat holiday gift set retails for $350 and is available now at TheBar.com in select cities, while supplies last. Complimentary bottle engraving is available via code GIFTXO. For those not located in the cities where TheBar.com services, visit ZacapaRum.com to find a local Zacapa XO retailer.

TheBar.com, powered by Reserve Bar, is an e-commerce platform designed to make any moment a toast worthy experience through a thoughtful assortment of Diageo premium spirits, cocktail kits, boutique barware and inspiring editorial content with the purpose to easily elevate gifting, hosting or entertaining moments.

Be sure to follow @ZacapaRumUSA and @thebardotcom on Instagram for delicious cocktail content and news.

RON ZACAPA Rum. 40% Alc/Vol. Imported by The Ron Zacapa Co., New York, NY. Enjoy responsibly. Only share with those 21+.

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality and master blending. The Zacapa story embodies the heart and soul of the powerful female artists behind it. Zacapa belongs on the tables of friends and communities, gathered to savor simple pleasures and strengthen connections. Zacapa's Master Blender of over 36 years, Lorena Vásquez is one of only a few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. She brings her expressive character and special approach to blending, harnessing the best ingredients from Guatemala to create one of the world's best-tasting rums. Zacapa has the honor of being the first brand to be inducted into the International Rum Festival's Hall of Fame. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit https://www.zacaparum.com/ .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Baccarat

Founded in 1764, Baccarat is a luxury brand internationally renowned for extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de vivre. Its Manufacture has been located in Lorraine, France, since the company's inception and constitutes an essential economic pillar of the region. For 258 years, each Baccarat creation has been manufactured by highly-skilled craftsmen and bears the seal of unique savoir-faire passed down from generation to generation. As a true source of inspiration for the greatest international designers, Baccarat continues to innovate and develop prestigious collections that are loved around the world.

From tableware to lighting and from decorative objects to fine jewelry, Baccarat is synonymous with glamour and perfection. Explore the world of Baccarat at www.baccarat.com, and follow the conversation on social media at @baccarat.

Media Contacts

Jenna Kaplan/Rachael Caldwell

Zacapa Rum, Bullfrog + Baum

zacaparum@bullfrogandbaum.com

Jazmine Settles

DIAGEO

jazmine.settles@diageo.com

Reid Myers

Baccarat

reid.myers@baccarat.fr

Zacapa Rum Invites Luxury Lovers To Give The Gift of Exceptional Craft This Holiday Season (PRNewswire)

Zacapa XO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zacapa Rum