Aryaka Certified as an "Attractive Employer" by Great Place to Work® in the United States, India, and Germany

Aryaka receives certification from GPTW for fourth consecutive year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, announced today that it has been certified as an "Attractive Employer" by Great Place to Work® in the United States, India, and Germany. The global network and security leader has received accolades from GPTW for a fourth consecutive year, with its honest and ethical management, excellent customer service, inclusive and welcoming culture, and work-life balance highlighted as key attributes by employees in this year's anonymous survey.

"Being recognized by Great Place to Work® across multiple regions is a tremendous honor for Aryaka," says Christiana Khostovan, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Aryaka. "As a business that's driven by delivering unmatched experiences for customers, we believe that employee satisfaction is a must for achieving our goals. We're delighted to see such positive feedback from our team on a global basis, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with an experience that's second to none."

"Aryaka's global commitment to the well-being of its employees is central to how the organization functions, and that is apparent to our team in Germany," says Dennis Monner, Chief Commercial Officer, Aryaka. "Despite immense economic pressures, greater demands from customers, and more network and security challenges than ever, Aryaka continues to stay true to its core values and puts people first."

"Aryaka consistently sets the industry standard for what it means to be a great place to work," Vidyaranya Maddi, Senior Vice President Of Global Delivery & Support. "Whether it's our office in India, Germany, the United States, or any of our other global offices, Aryaka is always finding new ways to engage employees and create a work environment that everyone is excited about."

The "Great Place to Work® Certified" certification program of the international research and consulting institute recognizes special commitment by employers to design the right workplace culture and is awarded on the basis of a vetted procedure.

This includes independent, anonymous feedback from employees and an analysis of human resources activities and programs.

"Good employers have one thing in common," says Sebastian Diefenbach, Head of Customer Consulting at Great Place to Work®, "they are committed to credible, fair leadership and actively nurturing employees. Respect, trust, and team spirit are a major part of the corporate culture."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is an international research and consulting institute that supports companies in around 60 countries in developing their corporate and workplace culture. A culture focused on trust and performance not only ensures motivation and loyalty from employees, it also strengthens the economic performance of a company. It makes a significant contribution to successfully managing change processes such as digital transformation or demographic change. Each year, Great Place to Work® grants certification to very good international, national, regional, and sector-specific employers in recognition of their performance on the basis of anonymous employee surveys and the corporate culture analysis. The German institute headquartered in Cologne was founded in 2002 and currently employs approx. 90 people. www.greatplacetowork.de

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.

