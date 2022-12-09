INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

On Feb. 9–11, the first-of-its-kind event will feature the live unveiling of the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List and allow golfers to demo the year's best equipment ahead of the upcoming season

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.

Appealing to golfers of all levels, Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest will be a golf event where ticketholders can demo the latest clubs, participate in accuracy and distance challenges, and engage with golf personalities and experts. Attendees can also schedule on-site club fittings and place orders for newly launched golf equipment.

"We are excited to partner with Golf Digest to bring a unique and immersive experience to golfers, showcasing the latest clubs and technologies to help them play their best golf," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy.

"The Golf Digest Hot List has long been golf's leading annual equipment review, offering readers the industry's most thorough independent guide to the year's new golf clubs. We are very excited to partner with Golf Galaxy, the premiere golf retailer in the market, to bring the ultimate club guide directly to golfers," said Chris Reynolds, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Golf Digest.

Hot List Live's three-day programming will include:

The ability to demo the latest Hot List equipment

On-site club fittings of top brands from certified Golf Galaxy fitters

Programming with top golf influencers and celebrities

Instruction clinics with Golf Digest-ranked teachers, including Michael Breed , Erika Larkin and Mike Malaska

Skills challenges

Product displays

Immersive hospitality lounges with food vendors, bars, gaming areas and retail shops

Live music

Live, interactive moments from popular golf-content creators

Opportunity to participate in golf activations and win prizes

Ticket packages are now on sale at hotlistlive.com and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis with limited capacity. Attendees can purchase up to ten (10) tickets in one session. The event will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MST on Feb. 9, 10 and 11.

All Access Pass for $199 includes:

1-day grounds access

Grounds Pass for $49 includes:

1-day grounds access

Sponsors of Hot List Live include Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra, TAG Heuer, E-Z-GO, Cohiba and Macanudo.

For more information, visit hotlistlive.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC helps golfers improve their skills and gain confidence on the course. The specialty golf retailer offers a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, PING, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. The retailer also operates Golf Galaxy Performance Center, a new concept offering golfers of all levels an immersive experience. Additional information can be found on GolfGalaxy.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Golf Digest

Golf Digest is the most widely read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest aims to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game—making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf. Visit golfdigest.com.

Media Contacts

Golf Galaxy: press@dcsg.com

Golf Digest: joshua_stern@discovery.com

Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest (PRNewswire)

