SourceFuse Announces Another Successive Year of Global Business Growth

Revenue growth 60% to date, with 100+% expected by end of FY

+90% Renewal business growth compared to FY 21-22

29% Increase in new customer base

New AWS Competencies validates cloud expertise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, today announces it has achieved record growth in 2022. This follows a series of significant accomplishments driven by accelerated demand for cloud migration, custom app development, app modernization, DevOps, and SourceFuse Managed Services.

2022 saw phenomenal customer successes with SourceFuse. To cite a few examples amongst many, these include engagement with a US-based multi-billion dollar e-commerce brand and global ERP provider migrate to a modernized tech stack, reducing total costs of ownership and improving efficiency, scalability, and security.

Another customer success example was delivering a proactive monitoring, incident response, and security management of its cloud infrastructure for a global healthcare software vendor.

During 2022, SourceFuse also custom-built a multitude of applications for customers, including a global telecom company to seamlessly and efficiently manage projects, tasks, and vendors.

"Since 2006, SourceFuse has helped many businesses develop breakthroughs with game-changing cloud migration-led modernizations," says Kelly Dyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse. "According to Gartner, Worldwide IaaS Public Cloud Services Market Grew 41.4% in 2021 & IDC estimates that global spending for public cloud services will be more than double by 2023. We are anticipating another year of record growth in 2023."

SourceFuse's 2022 highlights include 60% revenue growth with expected growth in excess of 100% by end of FY, and 29% customer growth. ARC by SourceFuse (formerly known as SourceLoop) was launched, with advanced features and improvements to leverage its open-source catalog of microservices; with over one million downloads already, customers can accelerate business plans 35% faster than industry benchmarks.

SourceFuse continues to grow its already strong relationship with AWS, achieving AWS Migration Readiness Competency and becoming an Amazon HealthLake Partner. SourceFuse is currently working on earning additional AWS competencies meeting evolving market needs - AWS SaaS Competency Partnership and AWS Managed Service Provider Program.

Building on its 2022 success, acquiring large customers in financial services, healthcare, & software verticals, SourceFuse has exciting strategic developments planned for 2023 and beyond.

