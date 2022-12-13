Interlock Equity invests in Investor Group Services

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlock Equity ("Interlock"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and Investor Group Services ("IGS" or the "Company"), a Boston-based consulting firm serving the private equity industry, are pleased to announce a strategic growth investment that will accelerate IGS's expansion of their consulting team, service offerings, and geographic presence.



For over twenty years, IGS has served private equity sponsors, corporate development groups and management teams with market intelligence, commercial due diligence and strategic advisory services. Founded in 1998, IGS has grown to more than 80 consultants and research professionals that serve over 400 private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. Investors and management teams rely on IGS's market insights and strategic advice to inform critical investment decisions and growth initiatives.

"The team at Interlock has deep expertise and a fantastic track record of successfully scaling top-notch professional services firms. They are the perfect partner for IGS as we prepare for our next chapter of growth," said Mindy Berman, co-founder and Senior Managing Director of IGS. "The investment from Interlock will support and accelerate our growth strategy of adding new services and expanding geographically to deepen relationships with clients and create more opportunities for our incredibly talented team," added Rob Lordi, co-founder and Senior Managing Director of IGS.

"We are thrilled to partner with the talented people at IGS and to help them execute their strategic vision," said Rob Zielinski, Managing Director at Interlock. "IGS has developed a tremendous foundation on which we plan to build with additional services, new geographies, and strategic acquisitions. We'll do that while reinforcing their people-first culture which has successfully attracted the industry's top talent."

Mike Orend, Managing Director at Interlock, added, "Market intelligence and commercial due diligence increasingly play central and crucial roles in the investment process of private equity firms, which is a massive and growing industry. IGS's deep relationships within that industry are emblematic of the superior quality and value provided through its unique model of difficult-to-ascertain intelligence gathering."

IGS's founders and leadership team retained significant ownership as part of the transaction and will continue to lead the business.

Investor Group Services

Investor Group Services (IGS) is a world-class provider of commercial due diligence and strategic advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies, corporate development groups, and senior management teams. These groups rely on IGS's strategic insights, research prowess and analysis to guide critical investment and strategic decisions.

For more information visit, www.igsboston.com.

Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a private equity firm focused on partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Interlock invests in North America-based companies in the lower middle market. The firm is focused exclusively on partnering with founders of people-based businesses providing mission-critical B2B and healthcare services.

For more information visit, www.interlockequity.com.

