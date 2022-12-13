Kia Sportage Hybrid named a winner in Motor1.com 2022 Star Awards

Stylish and Compact SUV Takes the Prize in Best SUV Category

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid has been recognized in the Motor1.com 2022 Star Awards, taking the top honors in the Best SUV category. Boasting improvements in design, performance, and roominess from the previous Sportage, the hybrid version of the fifth generation 2023 Sportage paves the way toward electrification in Kia's ongoing cadence of more alternative fuel offerings guided by the brand's 'Plan S' global strategy.

"We are thrilled the esteemed editors at Motor1.com have recognized the relentless effort we put into making the hybrid version of our longest running nameplate," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Built upon the Sportage's foundation of superb driving dynamics, cutting-edge design, and vast array of technology, a hybrid not only strengthens the Sportage lineup, but also our 'Plan S' product portfolio."

Motor1.com's second annual Star Awards considers all new vehicles that have been rated by its team of expert editors. Using its curated Star Rating system, Motor1.com then chose top rated contestants for a week of head-to-head testing on a variety of proving grounds. Considering factors such as design, safety, performance, and comfort, editors then debate and vote on a winner in each category.

"With tremendous competition across segments and price points, awarding our favorite SUV of the year is never easy," said Seyth Miersma, editor-in-chief of Motor1.com. "The Kia Sportage Hybrid impressed our team with its design, feature set, and blend of refinement and enthusiasm on-road. We think it offers fantastic value and flexibility to a wide range of drivers."

Significantly larger than the previous Sportage, the Hybrid is defined by a bold blend of modern styling and sporty visual elements, with an interior laden with some of the latest advancements in technology, including an expansive list of ADAS features and available dual panoramic display screens. The compact SUV's electrified performance comes from a seamless hybrid powertrain combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a 44-kilowatt motor rated at 42/44/43 mpg city/highway/combined in FWD configurations and 38/38/38 mpg in AWD versions.1 Together, the engine and motor make 227 horsepower channeled to either the front wheels or an active all-wheel-drive system2.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely

