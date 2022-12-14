The BGL Food & Beverage Insider--Distribution Revisited: Specialty Wins!

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new industry report released by the Food & Beverage investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), mergers and acquisitions involving specialty distributors is accelerating, with the recent announcement of several large-scale transactions indicative of continued consolidation across a highly-fragmented, regional landscape. In addition to the economies of scale afforded through consolidation, buyers are looking at acquisitions to expand product offerings, diversify customer mix, and bring value-added solutions to meet evolving customer and consumer demands.

Mergers and acquisitions involving specialty distributors is accelerating, according to BGL's Food & Beverage report.

Inside the report, BGL examines the state of the industry, identifying several developing themes that are impacting market dynamics and acquisition strategies:

Agile food distributors were able to successfully navigate COVID-19 by swiftly altering business models to not only survive, but thrive after the pandemic, with flexibility paramount to satisfying customer demands. The winners were able to adapt to solve their customers' ever-changing challenges.

Distributors are looking to increase their presence in specialty markets, where differentiated product and service levels afford stronger customer relationships and higher margin profiles.

Foodservice distributors are seeking ways to further penetrate the growing and diversified independent customer segment, while also balancing a healthy mix of higher volume, lower-delivery-cost multi-unit chain business.

Strategies such as pursuing geographic expansion, diversification (across customers, channels, and suppliers), and the opportunistic entry into new product categories are reflected in recent acquisition activity.

Specialty niches are a growing focus of large broadliners within food distribution. Acquisitions are fueling growth in Sysco's specialty business, highlighted by recent buys in Produce (Coastal Companies, Paragon Wholesale Foods) and Ethnic (Greco and Sons).

Private equity has been highly active, underscored by recent acquisitions including Sunrise Produce (Investcorp) , FreshEdge (Wind Point Partners), and Lipari Foods (Littlejohn & Co.)

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

