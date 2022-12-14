F.N.B. Corporation's Banking Subsidiary Recognized as a Baltimore Top Workplace

First National Bank Receives Award in First Year Participating in Program

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has been named a Baltimore Top Workplace. Based solely on employee feedback, the annual list celebrates the region's top companies.

The Baltimore Top Workplace award reflects FNB's commitment to its local team and strong presence in the market. With its regional headquarters overlooking the Inner Harbor at 300 East Lombard Street, FNB has expanded over the past decade to assume the number six retail deposit share position in the Baltimore metropolitan statistical area (MSA). Today, the Company operates a convenient network of more than 20 branches in the MSA, with its new location at 2700 Remington Avenue in Remington Row expected to open in early 2023.

"Our commitment to Baltimore and its surrounding communities builds on the exceptional efforts of our local team, whose years of experience and dedication have established FNB as a premier bank for businesses and consumers throughout the region," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are honored to receive yet another award that acknowledges the investments we have made in a premium and engaging experience for the employees who make our success possible."

The Top Workplaces awards are compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

FNB Regional Market Executive and President of the Mid-Atlantic Region, J. MacGregor "Mac" Tisdale, added, "FNB cares about our employees and the places where they live and work. Our passion to serve is an important part of our culture, which is evident in the great work our team does every day to support our clients and communities."

FNB operates more than 30 branches and approximately 300 ATMs in its Mid-Atlantic Region, which encompasses Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The Company placed as a finalist for multiple years in the Baltimore Business Journal's Best Places to Work program. Its Top Workplace recognition by The Baltimore Sun in its first year participating in the publication's program further affirms FNB's commitment to provide an exceptional employee culture and adds to more than 40 workplace awards the Company has received throughout its footprint.

For more information about the extensive recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the

Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation