Grain Management-Backed Summit Broadband Announces CEO Transition Plan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading solutions provider to the global broadband industry, today announced that Kevin Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of Florida-based fiber-optics telecommunications provider Summit Broadband ("Summit" or the "Company"), has stepped down from his role as part of a broader strategic growth and transition plan leading into 2023. During Coyne's tenure, the Summit management team successfully expanded its network throughout Florida with anchor contract wins across the state, including Cassidy Holdings in Polk County, Lee County Schools, and the acquisition of NexGen Connected Communities. For this next phase of growth, Grain has appointed telecommunications executive Gary Gadson as Interim CEO.

Gary Gadson is a seasoned industry executive with years of experience leading technology operations, business development, and corporate strategy for telecommunications companies, serving for almost two decades as an executive at AT&T.

Summit has been a fixture in the Florida community for nearly 30 years, providing high-speed internet, voice, and video services to commercial and residential customers, as well as ethernet and dark-fiber transport to enterprise and wholesale customers. Through its compelling and ongoing development initiatives, the Company continues to expand its reach of approximately 3,500 fiber route miles through strategic and organic growth channels, serving multiple industries and communities across the state.

