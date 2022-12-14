InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Inflatable Castle (TRO-754)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent the buildup of static electricity in an inflatable play set castle," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the UPGRADED BOUNCY CASTLE. My design would prevent the pain and discomfort that occurs when briefly shocked by static and it could make playing in an inflatable play set more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an inflatable play set. In doing so, it reduces static electricity. As a result, it prevents children and parents from being shocked and it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children age 12 and younger.

