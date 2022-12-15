CareAR's Disruptive New Offering Democratizes Creation of Instructional Experiences

Revolutionary augmented reality and AI based CareAR Experience Builder™ dramatically simplifies the design and deployment of instructional experiences for SXM (service experience management) transformation

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR™ , a Xerox company and service experience management (SXM) market leader, today announced the availability of CareAR Experience Builder™, a new visual augmented reality and AI based design tool that enables anyone to create self-guided instructional experiences at scale.

With a no-code, drag-and-drop interface, organizations can now rapidly design and deploy intelligent and immersive self-guided instructional experiences for field technicians, employees, or customers viewed on standard mobile devices or wearables. Everyone is instantly empowered anytime with expertise and "know-how" to perform heightened functions and independently complete tickets and tasks faster.

Self-service instructional experiences can seamlessly be added to level-up any service management workflow, product offering or asset ranging across industries and B2B or B2C use cases, from maintenance, inspection, and repair to manuals, unboxing, set-up guides, tutorials, and frequent how-to's. Through a digital and visual design, instructional experiences are extremely intuitive and incorporate 2D content such as video along with CareAR's patented 3D augmented reality, digital twin visualization, and AI computer vision for visual verification of steps or task completion, ensuring high levels of productivity, accuracy, and consistency.

"It's truly exciting to witness the tangible results that our customers substantially reported while easily creating and consuming self-guided instructional experiences utilizing CareAR Instruct and Experience Builder." said Sam Waicberg, Co-founder and President of CareAR. "The service experience is ripe for transformation. Service workers and customers deal with massive amounts of static paper and pdf-based content. The flexibility to generate new or modify existing instructional flows in a matter of minutes, and automatically make those updates available is nothing short of revolutionary."

"We are continuously seeking new ways of thinking and working collaboratively with our partners as a catalyst for change. If we can rethink the systems and technologies underpinning some of our processes, then we remove costs and improve outputs for our customers," said Ralph Powell, Business Development Director, Sapphire Utility Services. "Building immersive experiences in CareAR's Experience Builder enables our operatives to have real-time access to the most accurate information, responding to incidents with the expertise needed to resolve issues right the first time. The results are improved safety and compliance, faster and more cost-effective resolutions, and improved customer experiences – which we can continuously refine and improve."

"For many of our customers, it's not practical or cost-effective to come to the data center for IT management and maintenance tasks," said Thomas Cannady, Cyxtera's Vice President of Network Services. "Our Remote Hands with Visual Assist support – which leverages CareAR Instruct and Experience Builder – allows our customers to participate in live sessions with our technicians, seeing what they see through smart glasses in real-time or through a self-guided instructional experience. CareAR helps us to empower our customers to get more involved and to get more resolved, in their support experience via intelligent and interactive content."

"Augmented Reality use cases are rapidly expanding due to value being realized in worker enablement and immersive engagement," said Eric Abbruzzese, Research Director at ABI Research. "A solution like the CareAR SXM platform helps organizations realize that value at scale, with key capabilities like no-code step-by-step guidance creation through Experience Builder quickening time to value."

The current talent shortage is a challenge as 40% of companies say that they lose specialized knowledge and expertise faster than they can gain it .

Both CareAR Instruct and Experience Builder offer an interactive and memorable service experience that better connects customers and employees, while optimizing the way enterprises operate. Employees become more engaged when learning and employing a new technology, and customers receive improved service and support that is efficient and effective.

To learn more, visit https://carear.com/carear-instruct/ and https://carear.com/experience-builder .

About CareAR

CareAR, A Xerox Company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions, and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com.

