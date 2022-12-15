CES 2023: Blues Wireless Hosting a Customer Showcase of Cellular Cloud-Connected Products for Asset Management, Health Care, Heavy Industry, Smart Home, Smart Cities, and More

Media Tour and Interview Opportunities Available

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues Wireless (Blues) will be exhibiting at CES in Las Vegas from January 5-8 with the message that any company can cloud-connect their product by cellular. The powerful low-code cellular connectivity technology from Blues brings ideas to life by enabling innovators to focus on the critical elements of their solution rather than solving for the cost and complexity of development. Customers and partners will be alongside Blues in a shared exhibit space to demonstrate how their products are transforming their industries, and how Blues makes cellular cloud-connected products 'actually' possible for everyone.

Blues Wireless will be exhibiting at CES in Las Vegas with the message that any company can cloud-connect their product by cellular. (PRNewswire)

There's no longer confusion about the business value of being able to remotely monitor and control every physical product. It's an urgent imperative; billions of dollars are at stake. It has also transformed user experience, improved supply chains, even quietly saved lives. However, despite years of solid effort, most projects remain in perpetual beta because of the thick layers of technical barriers and costs.

Solving these challenges with the Notecard and Notehub, Blues delivers a simple product-to-cloud 'data pump'. Because it is highly secure and adaptive, it can be designed into IoT solutions across categories. The CES product showcase featuring eleven partners and customers will highlight this diversity:

Agilix – remote patient monitoring

American Crane & Equipment Corporation – smart cranes

Brickeye – remote industrial monitoring

EnTek – smart utilities and building automation

Evexia – remote patient monitoring

Prodigy – product design and development

Pulsar – product design and development

Rezzi – waste technology provider

True Manufacturing – smart refrigeration

Upperline – diabetic patient monitoring

Velvetwire – global tracking systems

Blues IoT experts, customers, and partners will be on site for the event conducting product demos in the company's booth. Blues executives will also be in attendance, and COO, Mobeen Khan, will be a member of the IoT M2M Council panel discussing "How Low-Power IoT Can Help Save the Planet." The discussion will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 2:00 - 2:40 pm in LVCC West. Blues executives attending CES include:

This is an exciting time for Blues. In addition to exhibiting at CES, Blues will be launching a new product feature–the first of its kind in the IoT space–which will revolutionize the way businesses interact with devices deployed in the field. The official announcement will be made in early January 2023.

Visit the Blues booth at CES, #10752, North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Request a media tour or interview, and find up-to-date exhibitor information and additional showcase details at blues.io/ces-2023.

About Blues Wireless

Blues Wireless (Blues) is a hyperscale cellular IoT solution. Founded in 2019 by repeat scale disruptor Ray Ozzie. Their flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, provide a complete scalable device-to-cloud data pump. Blues reduces the cost and complexity of building connected devices by including provisioning, security, and cloud optimization as standard features, and adapting to system and device architecture. More than 800 forward-thinking companies, from startup to enterprise, use Blues to securely cloud-connect their products. Email hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Blues) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blues Wireless