InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Room Sanitizer (ASP-187)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother tested positive for COVID-19 and I wanted a quick and easy way to sanitize her house," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented the WIPE OUT. My design increases sanitary conditions and it ensures that the sanitizer is evenly distributed throughout a room."

The invention provides an improved way to sanitize a space. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually spraying and wiping various surfaces. As a result, it helps prevent the spread of germs, viruses and bacteria. It also helps eliminate odors. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

