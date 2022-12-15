Loved by 15M+ Customers, JISULIFE Announced Christmas Deals for this Freezing Winter

Time-limited deals for Christmas, JISULIFE's all series are on sale ends Dec 25th.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of 2022, JISULIFE had shown a impressive performance in the market. Christmas is coming, JISULIFE prepared a great deal for all series including cooling series and warm series, which is for customers who love JISULIFE.

NS05 Space Capsule HandWarmer&PowerBank -- Not only be a mini heater on-the-go but also a reassuring backup battery charger (with 9000mAh of power).

*Patented double-sided heating chip, heating 360-degree, and fast warming tech.

*Authorized by official certification for safety: FCC, UL, RoHS.

*Small and portable, enjoy customers' warm space at any time.

NS05 is JISULIFE's new released product of winter in 2022, which will be also a warming surprise for family and beloved.

HU16 Portable On-the-go Humidifier -- Effectively balance the air humidity, and take care of people's health.

*Patented micro-hole atomization pieces, offer a space uniform and delicate fog.

*Built-in 4000mAh large battery, not limited by the power cord.

*Nano Mist, increased 60% in hydration efficient performance, keeping people's skin hydrated and moisture.

*Small and portable, enjoy humidification space at any time.

More products are on Christmas deal now, which includes handheld fans, neck fans, baby fans and warm series. It is time to choose a gadget as Christmas gift for family and friends. More information on JISULIFE's wedsite .

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team is always passionate about creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their official website and Christmas party , which will be ended on December 25th.

