Perspire Sauna Studio Bolsters Statewide Presence with Houston's First Franchise Signing

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston is soon to become home to its very first Perspire Sauna Studio , a premier infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise that's been breaking ground and redefining personalized wellness in markets nationwide. This exciting development news comes hot on the heels of the brand's recently announced franchise deals in other major markets throughout the Lone Star State. And with the help of Corinne Manetto and Jean Lopez, the two entrepreneurs responsible for this latest location, Houston residents can anticipate their own studio debuting in the early months of the New Year.

Manetto, who has enjoyed a career as a medical psychologist in the cancer treatment space, has recommended infrared therapy as a treatment option to her patients for nearly two decades. Lopez has built a name for himself in the local community over the past 42 years as a martial arts instructor and business owner, which is how the two franchisees were able to meet and, down the road, come to similar conclusions that Perspire would be of immense value to the residents of Houston and its surrounding neighborhoods.

"Houston is one of the largest medical communities in the country, so the idea of being able to bring the Perspire franchise concept and its wellness methods to the community as a means to juxtapose its benefits with the resources that already exist should be an enticing prospect for all parties," Manetto said.

Despite the variety of economic hurdles that have unraveled over the course of the last year, industry projections showcase the steadfast viability of the wellness space, anticipating its expansion to exceed $1.6 trillion between now and 2027. A figure that both Manetto and Lopez agree will provide for the brand's success in new territories and fuel the establishment of additional franchise locations in the Houston area down the road.

"Having lived in Houston most of my life, I can confidently say that it's a big city with what often feels like a small-town charm," Lopez said. "That'll play heavily into helping our location thrive from the get-go and ensuring that more franchise locations will follow in suit and invest in the potential of Houstonians."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 52 franchises awarded year-to-date, Perspire has awarded 108 franchise agreements with 30 studios currently open.

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared sauna sessions. It is within this transformative process, that we invite our guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements, with 30 locations open in 20 states and an additional 30 under development.

