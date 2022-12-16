BrightTower Advises Digital Experience Agency R2integrated in Sale to Protiviti

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has acquired digital experience agency R2integrated (R2i) to grow its digital transformation and customer experience offering to clients. R2i creates digital solutions that integrate and accelerate customer experiences to drive impact for brands. A private company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, R2i has approximately 75 employees who will become employees of Protiviti Inc.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to R2i in this transaction, extending its track record of delivering successful outcomes in the IT and implementation services sector.

The strategic acquisition brings an Adobe-dedicated, martech system integrator digital agency providing end-to-end integrated services to Protiviti's Digital solution, which operates at the intersection of strategy, design, technology and assurance across industries. R2i is a Gold Level Adobe Solution partner, with applied experience for more than a decade aiding clients to implement and integrate Adobe Experience Manager and the Adobe Experience Cloud for accelerated results.

"Bringing R2i into Protiviti's Digital solution is an important part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end offerings to help our clients innovate their customer experiences to fulfill their brand promise and create a better-connected future," said Joan Smith, global Digital Solutions leader, Protiviti. "Leveraging the power of data plus technology to aid our clients to automate and execute complex strategies is a key component. The R2i team brings significant experience in implementing and orchestrating the customer experience using Adobe Experience Cloud to our already talented team of digital makers and strategists."

Two members of R2i's C-suite become managing directors with Protiviti. Chief Digital Officer Michael Paige is an industry veteran with over 25 years in software development, and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Hessler has extensive digital marketing experience.

"Joining Protiviti is a natural next step for R2i," said Paige. "The combination of both of our data, insights, technology and creative design expertise is a compelling solution to help organizations drive engaging and high-impact digital experiences."

"The combined Protiviti and R2i teams elevate the conversation for our clients by bringing together strategy and deep industry expertise combined with best-in-class digital experience solutions and execution capabilities to serve a full suite of needs," said Hessler.

