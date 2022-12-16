Exhibition Preview -- Cyrusher Bikes Will Launch a Variety of New Products at the 2023 CES Exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) exhibition will be held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to January 8th. Cyrusher Bikes will participate in this year's CES exhibition and display various upgraded new products on this high-profile stage. The brand team is ready and excited to meet people from around the world at booth 10770 of this exhibition.

CES is the biggest event in the technology world. It occurs in January every year and is also known as the "weather vane" of the technology world. E-bikes and some interesting electric vehicles gained much attention at the exhibition and there is a lot of room for future innovation and growth in this category of products.

Held annually in Las Vegas, CES is one of the world's largest arenas for consumer electronics companies to showcase their latest and most excellent products. After record growth over the past few years, e-bikes and other micro-mobility solutions are poised to shine this year. And, they certainly haven't disappointed industry watchers.

The Cyrusher Bikes electric fat tire bicycle brand will bring interesting products to the event this year. The brand will showcase a series of personal outdoor mobile products, providing professional knowledge and cooperative innovation exchanges. This vibrant Chinese enterprise is focused on technological and cooperative innovation and is coming to the world's highest technical stage to let people from around the planet know about China's intelligent manufacturing.

The Tradeshow Features the Most Anticipated Cyrusher Products

Exhibitions are places where companies launch new products or try out new ideas. At the 2023 CES show, Cyrusher plans to exhibit upgraded e-bike products and new vehicle categories focusing on specific interests such as outdoor adventure travel. This includes:

Electric fat electric bike

Electric skateboard

E-surf

Outdoor travel power energy storage products

The display of a series of innovative electrified technologies by the brand will break the boundaries of future mobility. This is in line with Cyrusher's mission: to create amazing personal mobility products for anyone, anywhere. In the next era of intelligent travel, these exciting and practical electric drive technology products will completely change our lives. Read on to find out more and get the latest news.

Electric Bike Upgrade Meets the Future

The CES exhibition is the best opportunity for all technology industries to showcase breakthrough technologies. The same is true for innovative mobility methods such as electric bicycles. They are meeting the needs of the future. At the exhibition, Cyrusher will demonstrate how six high-quality electric bikes with high-quality power and endurance can surpass traditional means of transportation, offer smooth and free movement and lead the future transformation of personal travel.

Several Cyrusher electric fat bikes with premium power will be displayed at CES.

Ranger is one of the high-step electric bicycles equipped with a 52V 20Ah battery and a 750W motor power. It is allowed to be ridden on roads in most countries and regions and has won praise from many riders. Like the fat tire and full suspension design that the brand has insisted on for a long time, this technology is conducive to improving riding comfort, adapting to all-terrain environments and reducing unnecessary riding injuries caused by impact force.

There are also step-through e-bikes for more mobility-impaired or petite riders, the Kommoda and Ovia. After Kommoda, Ovia is the brand's first low-step full-suspension electric bicycle equipped with a 52V 17ah large battery pack. The color display allows the rider to clearly see and readily adjust the five-level pedal assist system as well as track speed, driving distance and charging remaining distance. The new model builds on the success of step-through fat tire electric bikes with powerful features, bringing an outdoor mountain biking style to more people.

In addition to the Ranger, Ovia and Kommoda models that launched on the official website in November 2022, Cyrusher bikes will also bring Trax, Nitro and Scott. These are three newly-designed electric bicycle models, so stay tuned for their much-anticipated appearance and performance at the exhibition.

The organic combination of traditional bicycles with electrification and even smart apps offers powerful functions and gives users more riding pleasure. In addition, the Cyrusher App is in the testing process. This new era of intellectual development, Intelligent systems, technologies and App-assisted riding technologies is also boosting the progress of brand electric bicycles. Before long, expect a more premium version of assistive technology for e-bikes.

Electrified Products are Flying Down Lanes and Over Waves

Cyrusher will also bring new categories of products for the unique interests of outdoor travel and surfing. They include electric surfboards and electric skateboards. These electrified products aim to meet people's needs for new mobility products and provide move enjoyment when travelling down roadways or over waves.

Among them, the brand's electric surfboard is unique. It is driven by a combination of batteries, motors, aviation aluminum propellers and a jet pump direct injection propulsion system. This allows it to generate thrust to lift surfers out of the water and move forward at high speed, with a maximum speed of 65KM/H. It gives people the feeling of flying on the water and the direction and speed of the surfboard is controlled through body swings and other methods.

Serve Travel with Energy Storage Technology

Many outdoor sports enthusiasts will be looking for some equipment that can store energy to make life more convenient. At the upcoming CES exhibition the Cyrusher team will also bring power solutions suitable for anyone to use anywhere.

Power stations of various specifications equipped with different plug-in ports, solar panels, etc., are useful for backup power at home, powering camping equipment and so on. The team is working hard to improve people's lifestyles and support their entertainment needs by offering the convenience of clean energy storage technology.

Most of the products at CES in Las Vegas are "smart," meaning they're better at bringing ease and comfort to life. These interesting devices are designed to make our lives more convenient. The same is true for this energy storage product, which can be taken with you when travelling as an energy source.

As we strive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, stay tuned for Cyrusher's electrified advanced products. The brand's battery-powered high-tech mobility tool and energy storage device is becoming a new trend in low-carbon mobility, offering a fun way to live for a new generation.

The 2023 CES exhibition will see inspiring entrepreneurial souls showcasing these high-quality electronic technology products that lead the way in personal mobility in the world. Brand teams understand that attendees are receptive to new products and are eager to see the industry move in this direction to meet the emerging transportation modes of the future.

About CES

CES is the most influential tech event in the world ─ proving a platform for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. CES is also one of the world's largest, highest level and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a world-renowned electric bicycle brand, selling electric bicycles online to more than 10 countries. It has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. It provides the highest quality and convenient offline service and trial riding service for every customer who loves Cyrusher. Local team members provide professional advice for riders and always strive to meet the needs of customers now and in the future.

The brand's bicycles have been tested for international quality and comply with CE, UL, Rhos and FCC standards. The Cyrusher brand name is registered and recognized in Australia, China, United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, European Union, Japan, Korea and the United States.

Not just focused electric bicycles, the brand team is actively exploring various personal electronic travel devices such as electric scooters, electric surfboards, electric skateboards and other interesting ideas that can be used in different environments. It is driven to meet the growing worldwide demand for personal short-distance movement solutions by creating the coolest, most cost-effective products built with innovative design and green technology.

Please pay attention to the Cyrusher booth location and events at the 2023 CES exhibition and arrange the visit time appropriately:

Event time: Thu, Jan 5, 2023 – Sun, Jan 8, 2023.

Cyrusher bikes

BOOTH: 10770

If you are interested in Cyrusher electric bikes, you can find more information on Cyrusher at the link below.

