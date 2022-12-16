Fireblocks Becomes First Digital Asset Service Provider to Receive C4 Certification

C4 completes full security audit of Fireblocks' system and issues the first certification for cryptographic asset management and operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced today that it has become the first company to have its digital asset infrastructure system certified by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4) as a CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3 Qualified Service Provider (QSP).

(PRNewsfoto/Fireblocks) (PRNewswire)

Fireblocks met all CCSS Level 3 requirements and is the first system to become certified against the CCSS in the world.

Crafted and peer-reviewed by a team of cryptocurrency and cybersecurity veterans including Andreas M. Antonopopulous, Michael Perklin, Petri Basson, Jameson Lopp and S. Dirk Anderson, CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) is an industry-first set of requirements for all information systems that make use of cryptocurrencies, including exchanges, web applications, and cryptocurrency storage solutions. By standardizing the techniques and methodologies used by systems around the globe, CCSS ensures a balance between security and usability so that end-users can easily make educated decisions about which companies and products they wish to align.

"An in-depth and rigorous audit was conducted of Fireblocks' people, processes, and technology components for compliance with the CCSS and found that Fireblocks went above and beyond the CCSS Level 3 requirements," said Marc Krisjanous, IT Security Consultant at Confide and CCSS Auditor who led Fireblocks' audit. "Confide is excited to confirm that Fireblocks met all CCSS Level 3 requirements and is the first system to become certified against the CCSS in the world."

"Since 2014, the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium has been setting the bar for industry players and operators," said Jessica Levesque, Executive Director at CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4). "What's unique about CCSS is that it conducts a 360-degree audit that not only includes the technology but also in-depth interviews of the individuals who come in contact with the system, inspection of system configurations, as well as the controls that are in place. While companies have falsely claimed CCSS certification over the years, only the systems with the most exacting and thorough security standards can become certified. Don't trust; verify. To ensure a system is indeed CCSS certified, visit the C4 website to ensure the information is correct."

The CCSS QSP Level 3 certification was the result of a rigorous external audit of the Fireblocks system, including its hot and cold wallets, secure transfer environment, and authorization workflow, as well as an in-depth review of the entities' systems providing cryptocurrency functions. This review included interviews with personnel, review of policy, standards and procedures, observation of processes and inspection of cryptocurrency systems. The review was conducted by a C4 certified and independent CryptoCurrency Security Standard Auditor (CCSSA). With this certification, Fireblocks customers can be assured that their blockchain-based products or digital asset operations are being upheld against the highest security standards. For Fireblocks customers applying for their own CCSS certification, Fireblocks' certification status can be used in their own audit as evidence of CCSS requirements being met. Customers will only need to provide additional evidence to their CCSS auditor that is directly applicable to their system, thereby significantly reducing their certification journey.

"We're proud to be the first service provider to achieve the CCSS Level 3, which is now widely recognized by the industry as the only standard that certifies for crypto security," said Oded Blatman, CIO & CISO at Fireblocks. "As digital assets expand beyond crypto natives into traditional, regulated industries, Fireblocks is continuously looking to improve and maintain our security standards. C4's recognition validates our continued commitment to providing the best and most secure platform to support the growth and innovation of the digital asset industry.

Fireblocks is the only platform that eliminates a single point of failure and insulates digital assets from cyberattacks, internal collusion, and human error using a patent-pending multi-layer security approach. Fireblocks' MPC-CMP technology has become widely adopted by some of the world's most recognized brands and cutting-edge start-ups such as BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, SIX Digital Exchange, ANZ Bank, FIS, Checkout.com, Revolut, MoonPay, Animoca Brands, and Wirex. In 2022, thousands of organizations deployed Fireblocks' technology to protect customer and investor funds, strengthen digital asset security, and streamline day-to-day crypto operations.

Fireblocks' CCSS QSP Level 3 certification can be viewed here:

https://cryptoconsortium.org/completed-ccss-audits/

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

Fireblocks attains CCSS QSP Level III Certification (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fireblocks