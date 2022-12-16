Vynca Rebrands as VyncaCare Unifying Serious Illness Management Offering

Frank Ronchetti Appointed Company's New Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a serious illness management company, today announced that the company has rebranded as VyncaCare. The new corporate identity reflects the company's purpose to deliver exceptional serious illness care nationally, addressing a combination of physical, mental, spiritual, and social needs to improve an individual's quality of life and move the center of care to the home.

VyncaCare, a serious illness management company. (PRNewsfoto/VyncaCare) (PRNewswire)

VyncaCare partners with healthcare providers, payers, and risk-bearing entities to address the needs of individuals with serious illnesses, including congestive heart failure, cancer, and end-stage renal disease. By leveraging technology and interdisciplinary physician-led care teams, the company's solutions improve the experience of the individual and the caregiver before and during end-of-life transitions, a time when more than $205 billion is spent annually in the U.S. The company is bringing together its Vynca and ResolutionCare Network entities to provide streamlined advance care planning, care navigation, and clinical services.

"The new VyncaCare brand symbolizes the evolution of our organization to better support our partners in providing exceptional care to individuals navigating serious illness," said Dr. Ryan Van Wert, CEO of VyncaCare. "We are committed to finding new, innovative, and impactful ways for our VyncaCare team to elevate how we support the seriously ill and their families when and where they require it most as we expand our footprint across the country."

VyncaCare Appoints Frank Ronchetti as Chief Financial Officer

VyncaCare welcomes Frank Ronchetti as the company's chief financial officer (CFO). For the past 15 years, Frank has focused specifically on the healthcare and life sciences sectors and most recently served as the CFO of DispatchHealth, an innovative, hyper-growth healthcare services company focused on delivering high-acuity care in the home.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as VyncaCare's Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to working closely with CEO Ryan Van Wert and the rest of the executive leadership team to support the company's next period of growth," said Frank Ronchetti. "The demand for serious illness management services and solutions is growing. Thanks to its comprehensive technology offering at scale, I'm proud to be part of an organization developing innovative solutions to address this need head-on."

About VyncaCare

Living with serious illness can be difficult for patients and their families. VyncaCare is committed to empowering individuals, their loved ones, and their care teams with serious illness solutions that deliver care in the home. By providing interdisciplinary care teams and advance care planning, we ensure the uncertainty surrounding serious illness and complex health conditions are met in a compassionate way.

To learn more about our approach to serious illness management, visit www.vyncacare.com.

CONTACT:

Jessy Green

jessy.green@svmpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VyncaCare