Yunnan Province's new promotional film "Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World" formally released

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held in Montreal, Canada, where the Convention Secretariat is located, from December 7 to December 19, 2022. During the course of the 13-day event, Yunnan Theme Day will be celebrated on December 16. On the occasion of the day commemorating the Chinese province, the provincial government officially released its new promotional film in the form of a music video, Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World, on December 15.

It is the first time that the province has adopted a rap-music format for a promotion, with the aim of enriching the content of the conference and of spreading the message of a Yunnan that is one of the world's gardens, and one that colorful, inclusive and dynamic.

What will happen when Yunnan meets Rap? On December 15, Yunnan Province's new promotional film Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World was officially released. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhuanet) (PRNewswire)

The rap music video has a plot and a story to tell. It starts with some scenes of daily life in the province, and features rhythmic camera switching and cool scene transitions, a style that appeals to younger audiences. The video captures a different and captivating Yunnan that goes beyond the stereotypes that have previously typecast the province.

Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World: Yunnan is known for its many flowers and the flower is used as a representative and meaningful symbol in the video: The "flower" of food, the "flower" of ecology, the "flower" of ethnicity, the "flower" of friendship, and the "flower" of fashion in Yunnan are in full bloom. The music video is inspired by flowers in the broadest sense of the word, and features "a Young Yunnan that is blooming like a flower", showing a vibrant, open and inclusive Yunnan with delicious food and fun destinations.

Yunnan's economic and social development is vibrant and energetic, and is attracting the attention of the world. The content of the video and the message that it sends can be summed up by one of the lyrics of the song: "The world keeps moving forward, and, in a short time, the sea changes into a new land; and Colorful Yunnan, as a garden of the world, creates a good life and sweet days."

