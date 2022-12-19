CARINGKIND ANNOUNCES THAT TAMRYN SHAMI, CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SPOTLIGHTKIDSNY TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, announced today that Tamryn Shami, co-founder and managing director of SpotlightKidsNY will be joining the organization's Board of Directors.

Tamryn Shami's organization, SpotlightkidsNY, is a children's theater studio, located in downtown New York City. Through her work in the theater and through her participation in New York City arts-themed events, Tamryn fosters creativity and artistic expression in the community she lives.

Graduating from F.I.T. in 2001 with a BA in fashion management, Tamryn has had the opportunity to work and travel across the globe to design and develop for top fashion retailers. Throughout her career, she participated in retail forums to share her knowledge of fashion and business. She has also become certified as an Adjunct professor at a NYC fashion university, to bring her experience and expertise to the next generation.

"I am excited about the work Tamryn is doing in the arts and bringing that knowledge and passion to CaringKind through our Connect2Culture Programs," said Eleanora Tornatore, CEO of CaringKind. "Her energy is contagious!" she added.

" I feel honored to be a part of an organization that fosters a sense of self, dignity and support for families when they need it most," said Tamryn Shami. "The impact art and giving can have on those suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer's disease, is awe inspiring and I admire the work CaringKind does every day to support families affected by this disease. I want to play a bigger role in that work – and will be able to do so on CaringKind's board of directors." she added.

CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementias, with others who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promotes mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2021, CaringKind has answered 6,100 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, supported 31,500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 83 different support groups facilitated by a trained leader both virtually and in person.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

