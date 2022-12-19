InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Replace Damaged Window Screens (LBT-421)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 39 windows in my home and needed a better way to repair torn screens," said an inventor, from Honolulu, Hawaii, "so I invented the SCREEN FRAME STRETCHER. My efficient design would keep the form while the screen is being fabricated."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to replace damaged window screens. In doing so, it offers a brace to keep the form secure when the screen is being fabricated. As a result, it could save time and money and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners with many windows. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-421, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp