InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Ratchet Winch & Straps (RKH-445)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient accessory to protect ratchet winch and straps to keep them clean," said an inventor, from Ponca City, Okla., "so I invented the CUVER IT. My design prevents dirt, road grime, snow and ice from accumulating on straps and strap winch."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to protect straps and strap winch while in use or not in use. In doing so, it protects against damage caused by dirt, road grime, snow, and ice. As a result, it could help to prolong the life of the equipment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truckers who use various kinds of flatbed trailers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp